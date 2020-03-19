With the rush on supermarkets last weekend, many people turned to the Santa Fe Farmers Market for basic produce and meat needs, general manager Debbie Burns said this week.
The market is scheduled to open Saturday with all the produce vendors expected.
“You can’t put produce on a shelf and wait,” Burns noted. “The farmers' produce pretty much sold out.”
Farmers markets were not addressed Wednesday in Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham’s sweeping orders that closed restaurants to dine-in service, bars, spas, malls, flea markets and movie theaters, reduced hotels to 50 percent occupancy and urged offices to have no more than 10 people on site.
COVID-19 precautions were taken Saturday at the Farmers Market with the roll-up garage doors opened, and this weekend some produce vendors will set up outdoors, which usually doesn’t happen until April, Burns said.
Hand sanitizer stations are set up. Vendor booths will be six feet apart and shoppers may not touch produce on display.
“They are pointing and the vendor is picking up,” Burns said. “We are saying: ‘Shop with your eyes.’ Our cafes have eliminated all self-service. All utensils and condiments needed will be handed out.”
Burns said some value-added vendors — those with packaged or prepared foods — dropped off last weekend, but this time of year typically has only about 50 total vendors compared to 115 in summer, she said.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.