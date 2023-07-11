Sipping coffee at a small table with their newly purchased bags of fresh, locally grown green beans and split peas, Mary Ellen and Louie Montoya were surprised to hear about cooking classes at Presbyterian Santa Fe Medical Center.

A walking program.

A produce prescription initiative.

071123_GC_FarmersMarket02rgb.jpg

Agustin Orozco, with El Guique Farm, bags potatoes for a customer at the Tuesday opening of the Santa Fe Farmers Market Del Sur at Presbyterian Santa Fe Medical Center.
071123_GC_FarmersMarket03rgb.jpg

A colorful selection of carrots, onions and squash are for sale Tuesday evening at Antonio Orozco’s booth at Santa Fe Farmers Market Del Sur at Presbyterian Santa Fe Medical Center.

Recommended for you