Sipping coffee at a small table with their newly purchased bags of fresh, locally grown green beans and split peas, Mary Ellen and Louie Montoya were surprised to hear about cooking classes at Presbyterian Santa Fe Medical Center.
A walking program.
A produce prescription initiative.
They’d been coming to the seasonal Santa Fe Farmers Market Del Sur for years in the hospital’s parking lot, and had no idea these programs — mostly free — were offered at the medical facility.
“The market brings the community together,” Mary Ellen Montoya said as she watched marketgoers move from booth to booth Tuesday evening. “You find out a lot. We learned about these programs.”
About a dozen vendors offered goods at Tuesday’s market, and more are expected to set up shop there in later weeks as crops come in.
The seasonal market, open from 3 to 6 p.m. Tuesdays, opened this month and will run through Sept. 26 at the hospital on Beckner Road in partnership with Presbyterian and several community organizations that will provide children’s activities, performances, nutrition education, cultural experiences and other programs. Among them are Youth Works, Cooking With Kids, the Santa Fe Children’s Museum, the Georgia O’Keeffe Museum and the Santa Fe Public Library.
Carrie Thielen, director of community health programs for Presbyterian Santa Fe Medical Center, said the hospital aims to tie some of its program to the market and encourage patients to buy fresh produce.
“Only so much happens within hospital walls,” she said. “People have to play a role in their own health. The more connection to community resources — fresh food — people can access, the better.”
It’s not an unusual setup. Several studies note the growth of hospital-based farmers markets around the country.
Both sides benefit. For farmers, it’s a new venue to sell their goods. For hospitals, it’s a way to improve the community’s living conditions and ensure patients get access to healthy food.
Last month, NYC Health + Hospitals, an integrated system of health care centers, announced it was kicking off a new season of about a dozen farmers markets at public hospitals and community health centers across New York City.
John Adams, hospital chief executive for Presbyterian Santa Fe Medical Center, said in addition to encouraging patients and residents in the area to eat healthier foods, the farmers market opens the hospital campus to locals and visitors and reinforces the hospital’s mission to “improve their lives and health.”
“We want to be there when people are sick,” he said. “But gosh, we love for people to take care of their health too.”
Some of the farmers at Tuesday’s market spoke of the need to ensure people get fresh food — especially those in low-income households.
The Santa Fe Farmers Market accepts federal food aid via electronic benefits transfer and has a Double Up Food Bucks program that helps the aid stretch further. It also works with participants of the federal Women, Infants and Children program and a nutrition aid program for seniors.
Jennifer Fresquez of Monte Vista Organic Farm in Española said she sees a lot of “WIC moms with children” come to the Del Sur market. WIC is administered by the U.S. Department of Agriculture and offers supplemental food benefits to eligible families.
Although the market is small, Fresquez said, its south-side location helps it “chip away at the food desert.”
Gesturing to the rows of eggs, beets, lettuce, onions, leeks and garlic on her table, Fresquez said, “This is the best medicine.”