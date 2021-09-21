The cooking contest was unlike any high-powered, high-profile, slice ‘n dice chef’s competition you ever saw in your life.
For one thing, nobody had any electricity.
And everyone had to use a potato.
Finally, none of the competitors could really plan out a recipe in advance since they didn’t know what ingredients they had to work with until minutes before the start time.
But when it was all said and done, it’s fair to say the inaugural Santa Fe Farmers Market Del Sur was a success, as about 50 people showed up to watch local chefs create on-the-spot vegetarian dishes before they lined up to taste and judge the entrees.
Not surprisingly, the dishes all had the word potato in them: potato salad, potato cake, potato skins and patatas a lo pobre, Spanish for poor man’s potatoes, which in itself probably signified the inexpensiveness of the entire operation.
“The challenge is, it’s limited in terms of what is available at the market,” said longtime chef David Sundberg, referring to the fact that almost all the ingredients came from the Del Sur market, located in the parking lot of the Presbyterian Santa Fe Medical Center.
Sundberg, who helped organize the event, said the goal was to bring together local chefs, not all of whom are professionals, and have them compete in a vegetarian cooking contest using only local food. Among other goals, the initiative was designed to encourage healthy eating habits and draw visitors to the south side market.
Each of the four participating chefs were teamed with volunteers from Big Brothers Big Sisters, who worked as sous chefs and kitchen aids. Those youngsters worked fast to chop, mash, mix and peel the array of supporting vegetables — including onions, garlic, green chile, cilantro, cucumbers, zucchini and pickle brine.
Once the competitors learned what ingredients they had to work with, they had about 45 minutes to create a meal.
Chef Ahmed Obo of Jambo Cafe said the biggest challenge is “you don’t know what you’re going to make” until the last minute. His potato cake took top honors in the contest. There were no prizes, by the way.
“He’s the man to beat,” chef Mariela Rodríguez said of Obo, whose prep table was located right next to hers.
Rodríguez, a food educator with the Cooking for Kids program, said the event “introduces kids to new food and produce.”
Next to Rodríguez, Jacqueline “Jackie” Gibbs, culinary program director for YouthWorks, made a potato salad while the dark horse in the event, Randall Correia, an anesthesiologist at Presbyterian, worked feverishly to create his poor man’s potato dish.
Correia said he had to step in at the last minute to replace one of that hospital’s dietitians who suffered a hip injury and could not participate. “I was a pinch hitter,” Correia said.
Asked after the competition how much of the meal he improvised, he replied, “All of it. None of it. I don’t know.”
A trio of celebrity judges — who took a lot of time tasting the wares but who seemed to have no real influence over the final vote — milled about throughout the proceedings, first trying this dish and then trying that one.
One of those judges, City Councilor Jamie Cassutt, said all the dishes struck her as delicious.
“Everything has a little bit of kick to it,” she said. “Like, ‘It’s New Mexico; we’re not afraid of a little spice.’ ”
For Candice DuBois and her granddaughter, Isabella Martinez, the cookoff provided “a bunch of activity” that attracted them to the market for the first time.
“It’s a nice thing to add something like this [to the market],” DuBois said while tasting one of the dishes. “Hopefully it will get more people to come out.”
Asked if she thought the low-profile, all-veggie cookoff was anything like the more celebrity chef competitions she viewed on television, she smiled and said, “Kind of. Right?”
