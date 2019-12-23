For years Jeff Saiz has worked as a firefighter, but don't be surprised to see him starting tiny, harmless blazes Christmas Eve — especially in the Canyon Road neighborhood.
That's when Saiz and a small crew of mostly family members deliver, set up and, in some cases, light farolitos to celebrate the holiday season in Santa Fe.
Though the tradition raises spirits during the Christmas season, it turns out not everyone enjoys the work that goes into making a farolito — or dozens or hundreds of them.
"You've got to run all over town, buy the paper bags, buy the candles, get the sand," Saiz said while he and his 25-year-old son, Zac, made the little paper lanterns traditionally seen in a number of New Mexico communities at Christmas.
"It's hard to make just 24. You have to have a process going."
Saiz, 45, has run Farolitos de Santa Fe out of his garage of his home in the Las Estrellas neighborhood for about 15 years. He did it the first year because his family was hurting financially and didn't have enough money to buy Christmas presents, he said.
"It was holiday time and I came up with this idea to make and sell them," Saiz recalled.
That first year, he sold 60 dozen farolitos. But having ready-made farolitos has caught the fancy of the buying public over the years. So far this year, Saiz said he has sold 1,000 dozen.
His clients include businesses, galleries, private citizens and a "little old lady who just wants a dozen of them every year," he said.
With the help of Zac and his father, Marshall, Jeff Saiz starts creating a little kingdom of farolitos in his garage with assembly-line precession. He begins folding the bags in October. He then orders the candles online from a San Antonio, Texas-based company. He gathers the sand and, after Thanksgiving, starts filling the bags.
On Christmas Eve, Saiz and his family members become the AAA of farolito service, using a truck, trailer and Toyota to get the luminaries to customers before 4 p.m. — an hour or so before the madness begins in the Canyon Road area as tens of thousands of people walk the streets to experience the glow the paper lanterns create.
Over the years, he's perfected his craft. He can fold a bag in 20 seconds, then fill it with sand and a candle in another 20 seconds. Multiply 12,000 Farolitos by 40 seconds each and you come up with 133 man-hours.
"That seems like a lot," he mused upon reviewing the math.
He says he does "all right" with the business, though he declined to reveal specific profit figures.
More and more people are buying them rather than making them, he said, "because the price point is just too good to overlook when set against the amount of time it takes to make them."
Though he's no longer taking orders for this year, he charged $12 per dozen for pick up; $14 per dozen for delivery; $16 per dozen for delivery and set up; $20 per dozen for delivery, set up, lighting and disposal.
His biggest customer this year ordered 70 dozen farolitos ready to go.
The candles are made to burn 15 hours, he said, so that they can burn all through Christmas Eve and then, if owners then blow them out and save them, be reused for some of Christmas night.
He said people like the farolitos because "the soft light they put out brings joy to everybody who sees them."
Mostly his clientele is of people who have been coming to him every year — at least 250 steady customers. He said he calls and touches base with them every year to see if they want an order.
Most want them for Christmas or a New Year's Eve party, Zac Saiz said. But he and his father made a batch up for a Santa Fe woman who used them to light her walk on Halloween night.
He said he hasn't heard of any competing farolito business in Santa Fe. Asked if he was worried that publicity might bring some competitors out of the shadows come next year, he looked at the mound of sand and rows of dozens of bags in his garage and smiled.
"Let them try," he said.
