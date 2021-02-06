Santa Fe Public Schools is typically the biggest food service operation in town.
Yet during the pandemic, a fraction of the city’s kids are eating school lunch.
The district served around 7,600 lunches per day in January 2020. Through curbside to-go at 12 school sites and drop-off points on bus routes, the district is serving around 885 lunches per day this school year.
Many children in Santa Fe and New Mexico have long been hungry. The pandemic is making that problem worse as local nonprofits stretch to meet skyrocketing demand for food.
“Since we returned [from the holiday break] in the month of January, our counts are lower than they were in November,” said Betsy Cull, the school district’s director of nutrition services. “Maybe some people are getting tired of the school meals and seeking other options. I’m not really sure why our meal counts aren’t higher than they are right now.”
Cull said the district recently laid off 26 kitchen workers who could be rehired if COVID-19 thresholds allow the district to reopen campuses in a hybrid model later this month.
According to nonprofit New Mexico Voices for Children, 51 percent of adults in households with children had lost employment income since March 2020.
Without free school lunches, many families have been turning to The Food Depot, which distributed 804,577 meals each month in 2020 compared to 439,195 in 2019.
Executive Director Sherry Hooper said the organization typically budgets $800,000 to purchase food but has spent $2.3 million since the start of the pandemic.
“People have begun to say we’re in recovery mode now. We are not seeing that. The Food Depot believes we are very much still in emergency response mode,” Hooper said. “We recognize that New Mexico’s economy might not turn around for several years. We are in this for the long haul.”
Before the pandemic, The Food Depot mostly operated as an intermediary by filling the shelves of local food banks and pantries. It has changed its model to direct distribution as demand has increased, Hooper said.
At 16.8 percent of households in 2018, New Mexico had the highest rate of food insecurity — defined as being without reliable access to a sufficient quantity of affordable, nutritious food — in the country, according to the Department of Agriculture.
As many as 34 percent of New Mexican children were food insecure in 2020, up from 24 percent in 2018, according to New Mexico Voices for Children.
Communities In Schools of New Mexico, a nonprofit that serves low-income children in Santa Fe Public Schools, said it received a $200,000 CARES Act grant in late November and spent it on food, rent and utilities in less than a month.
The organization, which typically organizes food pantries and take-home grocery bags on campuses, was doing direct food distribution at the start of the pandemic but switched to providing 225 families with monthly grocery store gift cards for $100 or $200 for families of five or more.
Field Operations Director Ivan Cornejo said the majority of the families Communities In Schools works with are ineligible for unemployment benefits and federal stimulus due to their immigration status.
“We are trying to prevent our families from deciding between the roof over their head and the food on their table,” Cornejo said. “The need is still out there. Families are going through this. This shouldn’t be a situation our students have to face.”
