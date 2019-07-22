Santa Fe eyes sites all over town for new housing

The lightly used Boys and Girls Club on Alto Street is on a list of city-owned properties under consideration for housing development as part of a larger strategy by Mayor Alan Webber to alleviate the shortage of places for people to live in pricey Santa Fe.
For months, Webber has said his administration is eyeing six or seven pieces of city-owned land for possible residential development. The mayor, however, hasn’t divulged specific locations, saying only that the properties range in size and are scattered throughout Santa Fe in each City Council district — an important point for Webber to counter the argument that just about all the new housing projects in the city are confined to the south side.
While Webber has been tight-lipped about the addresses, with the exception of the former Santa Fe University of Art and Design campus on St. Michael’s Drive, documents obtained under an open-records request shed new light on the sites where city imagines possible housing projects.
The properties, which range from less than an acre to more than 300 acres, include:
• The Boys and Girls Club, 730 Alto St., where the club still uses a gym but not an outdoor pool. The city owns the buildings on the site, which also has classrooms and a parking lot, but the Boys and Girls Clubs of Santa Fe/Del Norte owns the land, presenting an opportunity for the city to buy property in a neighborhood just west of downtown.
Asked whether the club is open to selling the land, City Councilor Roman “Tiger” Abeyta, the club’s chief professional officer, said all programming in that complex was moved into what was a satellite branch on the south side about three years ago.
“I can tell you the Boys and Girls Club, we’re been putting all of our effort and our focus on the south side because that’s where the kids are,” he said, adding that Presbyterian Medical Services is using the Alto Street site for a Head Start program.
But Abeyta said he was “kind of in the dark” about a possible real estate deal, which could also include the club buying the buildings from the city. Abeyta said a conflict of interest prevents him from being part of the discussions.
Abeyta, an ally of the mayor’s, said he supports the idea of using city-owned property to create more housing.
Not only would the effort add to the community’s housing stock, but “a lot of these properties are just sitting there, and they ultimately could become a liability for the taxpayer,” Abeyta said. “If we’re not going to do anything with it, we might as well dispose of it and try to get something out of it, even if it’s just revenue to assist us, whether that be with savings or to put in our general fund or if there’s other projects we want to work on.”
Kevin Kellogg, the city’s asset development manager, said the Alto Street property is far from being a redevelopment site.
“It popped up because it’s one of the buildings we own, but that’s a longer conversation that we need to have before we even know if it’s really available because we don’t own the land,” he said Monday.
• A 353-acre mostly vacant property known as the Northwest Quadrant, which has been considered for development in the past despite terrain issues, is back on the table.
“That was brought in just because it’s an obvious big hunking piece of land that had been studied previously,” Kellogg said.
The hilly property north of N.M. 599 has generated interest from out-of-town investors.
“I got a call from Wingate Paine/Santa Fe Properties who wants to talk about purchasing the NW quadrant parcel … on behalf of developer/investors from AZ,” Kellogg wrote in a June 20 email also obtained under a public-records request. “He talks a good game about the kind of community they would like to build, including affordable housing and the rest.”
Kellogg said Monday the outside interest was short-lived. “We had a meeting to discuss” the site, he said. “It was just an information-gathering, and they decided it was too complicated.”
Kellogg said an estimated 2.5-acre property in the Northwest Quadrant along Calle Mejia is also being considered separately.
“There was interest from multiple property owners in obtaining that parcel,” he said, adding that it now serves as parking for the state’s Park and Ride service.
• The city is also including in the mix an estimated 2-acre parcel on the south side of Monica Lucero Park.
• A small vacant lot at 635 Alto St. is on the list, too. Kellogg said the property was the subject of a city-sponsored design competition.
• The city is also considering land on the corner of Yucca Street and Zia Road for residential development. The usually weedy property is across Ragle Park includes a handball court that is busy in the evenings.
• A small property at 3184 Jemez Road is also under consideration. Kellogg said property of less than an acre is zoned for senior housing.
• The city is looking at the possibility of adding more housing on Siler Road, where the city has several offices and equipment facilities. Adding the “Siler Yards” to the list is an attempt to build on the success of a proposed affordable housing development that recently received $10.4 million in federal low-income tax credits.
“That was the inspiration for that idea, like ‘Hey, maybe we could do another one like that on that property,” ” Kellogg said.
The so-called Arts and Creativity Center is poised for development on the former site of the city’s sewage treatment plant.
Follow Daniel J. Chacón on Twitter @danieljchacon.