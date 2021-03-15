The city of Santa Fe is expecting about $15.4 million in direct assistance as part of the federal coronavirus relief package, Mayor Alan Webber said Monday.
President Joe Biden last week signed the $1.9 trillion American Rescue Plan Act of 2021, of which approximately $130 billion has been earmarked for local governments as a way to buttress cash-strapped budgets.
Webber said the funds will be disbursed directly to the city as opposed to last year’s CARES Act stimulus package, which was issued to states and then distributed to local governments.
“It is the first time we will be getting direct substantial federal assistance and we are grateful to our delegation to work so hard to get that to happen,” Webber said during a news briefing.
Webber said the city is still waiting on guidance from the U.S. Treasury Department before outlining a plan on how to spend the funds.
“It’s one-time money, so however we put it to work we have to be mindful,” Webber said. “It’s not a recurring source of money but just like the CARES Act money, which was one time, we have significant needs in our community.”
In September, Santa Fe received $17.5 million of the $100 million in CARES Act funding that went to the state. Santa Fe County received just a little
over $10.5 million.
About $7.5 million went to pay for city employees, while approximately $5.2 million went to the CONNECT program, a joint city and county direct assistance program. The city also purchased Santa Fe Suites hotel to provide housing for people experiencing homelessness and $2 million on equipment and supplies.
The new funds were announced as the city starts the beginning planning stages for its 2022 fiscal year budget. Around the same time last year, the city had identified a budget shortfall as high as $100 million due to the pandemic.
Webber said it’s good to be “cautiously optimistic” about the outlook of the city’s finances as the COVID-19 crisis begins to wane and a more normal outlook approaches. Last week, the city reached the green tier in the state’s reopening criteria.
“That’s not only going to help the city of Santa Fe, it’s going to help people and residences across our community,” Webber said of the gradual improvements. “People will have money in their pockets and they’ll be in a position to help people; to help themselves and help our small mom and pop businesses.”
A steady stream of constituents requested the city focus on affordable housing in the 2022 fiscal year budget during last week’s City Council meeting. Pay raises also were raised as a concern for city workers.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.