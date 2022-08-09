CliftonLarsonAllen, the Albuquerque accounting firm that earlier this year resigned from its contract with the city of Santa Fe following three consecutive tardy audits, is poised to return for limited work. 

The company in April announced its intent to end its time as Santa Fe's audit firm, citing issues with the city's financial record-keeping. The move was followed by comments from State Auditor Brian Colón, who voiced an intent to have his office "intervene" in the city's audit process.  

But city officials, in meetings with the state Auditor's Office and the Department of Finance and Administration, were informed the firm would be willing to return if the city completed a series of requests meant to make the its audit process smoother. 

