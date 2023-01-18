snowFeature1_RGB.jpg

Thor Nygaard hikes Atalaya Trail near St. John’s College early Wednesday afternoon as a light snow falls.

 Matt Dahlseid/The New Mexican

Brace yourselves, Santa Fe. More winter weather is coming.

Santa Fe got more than an inch of snow early Tuesday afternoon; there was a respite for the next few hours followed by dropping temperatures and more snow Tuesday night.

Santa Fe is expected to stay cold, with lows in the teens and highs in the low to mid-30s through the rest of January at least, according to the weather forecasting website wunderground.com. An additional light snowfall may come to Santa Fe on Friday, with up to 1½ inches of snow being forecast that afternoon.

Popular in the Community