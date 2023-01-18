Brace yourselves, Santa Fe. More winter weather is coming.
Santa Fe got more than an inch of snow early Tuesday afternoon; there was a respite for the next few hours followed by dropping temperatures and more snow Tuesday night.
Santa Fe is expected to stay cold, with lows in the teens and highs in the low to mid-30s through the rest of January at least, according to the weather forecasting websitewunderground.com. An additional light snowfall may come to Santa Fe on Friday, with up to 1½ inches of snow being forecast that afternoon.
The Taos and Chama areas were likely to get another inch or two of snow Wednesday, while less than an inch of fresh snow should be expected in Santa Fe.
The National Weather Service also predicts Taos, Chama and far northeastern New Mexico around Raton and Clayton will get more snow Friday, with a high chance of up to 2 inches of snow and an outside possibility, especially in the Red River area north of Taos, of up to 4 inches.
Although many area roads were slick Tuesday night and early Wednesday, Santa Fe police Capt. Anthony Tapia said there were no serious crashes resulting from Tuesday’s snowfall. Tapia said a crash with minor injuries occurred on Jaguar Drive after a car lost control due to the icy conditions and hit a parked car, which hit a man’s foot after the crash, but resulted in minor injuries.
“It just looked like a red mark on his lower leg is all he had,” Tapia said.
The man was not transported to a hospital for medical attention, Tapia added.
Tapia said officers had to shut down Interstate 25 for about 10 to 15 minutes Wednesday morning after a tow truck got stuck while trying to pick up a car in the snowy conditions.
All Santa Fe schools were put on a two-hour delay Wednesday to give additional time for buses to safely get students to schools. Morning prekindergarten classes were canceled, although afternoon ones ran on their normal schedule.