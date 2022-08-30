Santa Fe is safe from a heat wave coming to the West — at least for now.
The National Weather Service is predicting sustained, intense heat in a bubble over the Western U.S. this week, with temperatures in some places peaking at 119 degrees.
Santa Fe's expected temperatures will be in the low to mid-80s, which is normal for late August. Monsoon rains kept temperatures down in recent weeks, but while some places are seeing the end of their rainy season, Santa Fe has chances of rain throughout the week.
"A lot of it is dependent on the available moisture in the air," said Todd Shoemake, a lead meteorologist at the National Weather Service in Albuquerque. "In a lot of places it started out pretty warm in early June, and a lot of moisture came up through the Southwest and moderated the temperature."
Much of the parts of the Southwest experiencing drought did not get enough rain to curb its effects, even with the strong monsoon, according to an AccuWeather report.
Hotter days in the coming years may become more of a norm for Santa Fe due to climate change, Shoemake said.
"A trend the Southwest is going toward is drier and warmer weather," Shoemake said. "Which means in the future, we'll start seeing higher temperatures and longer heat waves."