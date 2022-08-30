Santa Fe is safe from a heat wave coming to the West — at least for now.

The National Weather Service is predicting sustained, intense heat in a bubble over the Western U.S. this week, with temperatures in some places peaking at 119 degrees.

Santa Fe's expected temperatures will be in the low to mid-80s, which is normal for late August. Monsoon rains kept temperatures down in recent weeks, but while some places are seeing the end of their rainy season, Santa Fe has chances of rain throughout the week.

