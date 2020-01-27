The effort to count every Santa Fe resident in the 2020 census will start in public libraries, which city organizers say already provide internet access for seniors and immigrants most vulnerable to being left uncounted.
"We're a trusted resource. We have the staff who are available to answer questions. Every day we provide access to information and bilingual materials that our community otherwise wouldn't have access to," said Maria Sanchez-Tucker, the Library Division director for the city of Santa Fe. "To help ensure a complete census count, I think it's important to rely on libraries, schools, senior centers and other resources people turn to every day."
The city, Santa Fe County and Somos Un Pueblo Unido, an organization that promotes worker and racial justice, are launching "Citizen & Census Corners" at the city's three public libraries, which are located downtown and across the streets from Santa Fe and Capital high schools. The venues will feature information and study materials in English and Spanish for residents who are looking to become U.S. citizens as well as information about how and why to participate in the census.
Kyra Ochoa, director of Community Services for the city of Santa Fe, estimated Santa Fe County misses out on $3,700 in federal funding per year for every resident who isn't counted.
Ochoa added that the city is focusing outreach efforts on helping senior citizen and immigrant communities respond to the census online or over the phone before census workers start visiting addresses that haven't responded over the summer.
"We want to encourage everybody to respond before somebody comes knocking on their door," Ochoa said. "We need to claim what is ours. That's our messaging. This is money for our schools, our roads, our communities."
According to the U.S. Census Bureau, every household on its residential address list will receive an invitation in March to participate in the census online or over the phone. A reminder will be sent in April before the census bureau begins sending paper forms to households that have not responded. After that, enumerators will hit the streets with clipboards to visit homes and help residents fill out forms.
According to New Mexico Counts, a coalition of 11 statewide philanthropic organizations promoting the census, about 2 percent of New Mexico’s population wasn’t counted in the 2010 census. A similar undercount this year could cost the state nearly $1.5 billion in federal funding for food assistance, Medicaid, education, transportation and other programs over the next 10 years.
The city will play host to a news conference and launch event for the Citizenship and Census Corners from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tuesday at the Southside Branch Library.
