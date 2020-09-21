In between teaching history classes, Ernesto “Ernie” Gonzales would get out his guitar and strum tunes — usually mariachi songs reflecting his love for the genre.
Mariachi, he told his students, was closely tied to the struggles and successes of Mexican nationals. And the musical form was the perfect pathway for who wanted to connect to that tradition, play an instrument and, most important, succeed.
Gonzales, known to his students as Mr. G., died of cancer Sept. 17 at his home in Santa Fe three weeks shy of his 75th birthday. Though he worked as a history and science instructor as well as a principal of the now-closed Kaune Elementary School, he may perhaps be best remembered as the man who helped bring mariachi music to public schools.
As a result, in 1995 the Santa Fe New Mexican named him one of the 10 Who Made a Difference.
“Thousands of kids in Santa Fe learned music from him,” said MaryHelen Kelty, a longtime school counselor who worked with Gonzales on the mariachi program for some years. “I would venture to say that the majority of mariachi groups in Santa Fe have at least one member who learned the music from Ernie.”
Maegan Pacheco, who now runs the student mariachi program at Milagro Middle School that Gonzales started, recalled being a 9-year-old at Kaune when he put a guitar in her hand and told her she was going to learn to play mariachi music.
She cried, she said, unsure of her talent potential.
That all changed when, later that year, Gonzales took her on a class trip to Tucson to see an all-women’s mariachi group in concert. Recalling the event, Pacheco said, “I thought to myself, ‘This is beautiful. I’m gonna do this the rest of my life.’ And I’m still doing it 25 years later.”
Sharing and teaching music was not Mr. G’s only goal. As the principal at Kaune, he wanted his students to read a certain number of books each semester. To encourage them, he vowed to conduct various stunts in public if they met his reading goals.
The students won every time. He paid off the bets by kissing a pig, working as a laborer on the school’s roof for a day, shaving his head and coloring his bald pate green or taking a bath in Jello.
He was happy for the outcomes, said his daughter, Maria Gonzales.
“He wanted to lose,” she recalled. “He wanted to challenge his students. He had a special gift to connect to kids who didn’t have direction.”
Ernie Gonzales was born the oldest of 11 children in Santa Fe in October 1945. His wife of 51 years, Anne Gonzales, said he was a self-taught musician who played in a number of rock bands, such as The Rocking Aces and The Fe-Fi-Four Plus 2 as a young man. He was the first in his family to graduate from college, she said, studying education and administration at the College of Santa Fe and New Mexico Highlands University.
“He felt he had something to share and he could provide guidance,” she said of his desire to be an educator.
Retired educator Fernando Ramirez, who served as principal of the old Santa Fe Vo Tech starting in the 1970s, hired Gonzales as both a history and mariachi teacher.
“Music was in his blood,” Ramirez said. “I knew he played music, and Ernie stood out as somehow who had the talent to teach music, so I hired him. Ernie was one of those teachers who, if you asked him to do something, he would always do it.”
Gonzales taught mariachi at that school before becoming principal at Kaune, where he started the Kaune Elementary Mariachi . Later, with Kelty’s help, he started Mariachi Conquistador at both DeVargas and Milagro middle schools.
In the summer of 2017, long after he had retired, doctors diagnosed Gonzales with cancer of the esophagus. Kelty said the disease did not stop him from wanting to run the mariachi program. Nor did he dwell on it or bring others down with talk of his struggles as he sought treatment in Houston.
“He was kind, gentle and funny,” she said of Gonzales. “And patient. You have to be to work with kids. Ernie had this aura that people were drawn to. He was so friendly with everybody. It didn’t matter what walk of life you came from, he would find something to talk about with you. And he would never forget your name.”
Shortly after Gonzales died, surrounded by family members, his granddaughter and great-granddaughter played some mariachi tunes to bid him farewell.
Anne Gonzales said her husband’s legacy is “all those children, many of whom are adults now, whose lives he touched. His legacy of spreading love, guiding, mentoring, helping those young people bring out their potential, flows through those kids.”
Son Abenicio “Ben” Gonzales put it this way: “Anytime you hear mariachi music in Santa Fe, you’ll hear him playing.”
The family plans a private memorial service this week. Anne Gonzales said the family plans a more public commemoration of his life next spring or summer, once the COVID-19 threat has passed.
