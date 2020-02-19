AAA dangled its Five Diamond and Four Diamond awards Wednesday in the auto club’s annual announcement of the country’s top hotels and restaurants, and the New Mexico lineup remains largely unchanged.
But the Santa Fe restaurant Sazón dropped off the Four Diamond list because of a May fire that closed the fine-dining Mexican New World-themed restaurant until mid-December. Hotel Chaco in Albuquerque was the only new hotel added to the Four Diamond List.
“It is just because we were not open,” Sazón co-owner Lawrence Becerra said. “We fully anticipate we will be in the hunt for it next year.”
New Mexico has no hotels or restaurants with Five Diamonds, the highest AAA rating.
New Mexico has only two AAA Four Diamond restaurants, both in Santa Fe. Geronimo has carried Four Diamonds since 2004, and Terra at Four Seasons Resort Rancho Encantado Santa Fe first earned Four Diamonds in 2009.
“Every year we hold our breath and hope we get the AAA and Mobil award,” Geronimo owner Chris Harvey said. “It keeps us going.”
Even with 17 consecutive Four Diamonds, Harvey said he does not take the annual ritual for granted. He has considered seeking Five Diamonds but does not expect the top honor.
“We have so many limitations,” Harvey said. “We’re never going to do a prix fixe menu. We like the accessibility of having an a la carte menu. We’ll be happy to be Four Diamonds.”
Santa Fe has nine of New Mexico’s 16 AAA Four Diamond hotels, most of them in the historic downtown. The Santa Fe hotel lineup remained unchanged from 2019.
In downtown, six of seven are independent hotels, said Randy Randall, executive director of Tourism Santa Fe, the city’s convention and visitors bureau.
“It’s great we have so many independent hotels,” Randall said. “It speaks to the uniqueness of Santa Fe. It would leave the visitor wondering of the quality of those properties without the AAA ratings.”
Rosewood Inn of the Anasazi since spring has proclaimed it is seeking Five Diamonds but is still undergoing renovations.
Hotel Chaco is part of Heritage Hotels & Resorts’ revitalization of Albuquerque’s Sawmill District adjacent to Old Town. Chaco is next to Heritage’s Hotel Albuquerque and across the street from Heritage’s Sawmill Market food hall opening March 10.
“Since opening our doors in 2017, the Hotel Chaco team has been committed to delivering a premier, luxury travel experience for all guests, and this distinction is a true testament to the hard work and dedication of all those involved,” Heritage said in a statement.
Heritage owns four of the state’s Four Diamond hotels: Eldorado Hotel & Spa and the Inn and Spa at Loretto, both in Santa Fe, El Monte Sagrado in Taos and Hotel Chaco.
AAA awarded 1,718 hotels and 682 restaurants with Four Diamonds for 2020. This includes 125 newly included hotels and 62 new restaurants. The Four Diamond properties account for 4.2 percent of total hotels and restaurants, AAA said in a release.
“They must be refined and stylish with upscale physical attributes, extensive amenities and a high degree of hospitality, service and attention to detail,” according to the release.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.