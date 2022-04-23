The mothers came, as expected, and they brought their babies with them, looking for someone to help them live better lives.
And as the women walked up to the medical center set up by members of Operation Smile in the Honduran village of Santa Rosa de Copán, Dr. Larry Ydens couldn't help but notice they also bore gifts.
Food. They carried baskets of food for the medical team members who had come to the village to perform cleft lip and palate surgery on their babies.
Ydens thought: "We don't need food; we have plenty of food. We're here to help you," said the Santa Fe anesthesiologist, who has taken part in 20 international Operation Smile missions, about this first encounter on his first mission some 15 years back.
"They are so grateful; they are so warm," he said of the people the teams help around the world. "They're so poor, but they're doing everything they possibly can to make it better for us."
Virginia-based Operation Smile, which bills itself as the largest volunteer-based nonprofit in the world, has been sending teams of international medical professionals to countries where children were born with cleft lips or palates since the 1980s.
A cleft is a gap in the upper lip or roof of mouth that is present from birth. Aside from the social stigma they can carry, such clefts can limit a child's ability to take in nutritious food and even a mother's milk, Ydens said during an interview in his Santa Fe home this week.
If surgical procedures are not conducted to address the problem early, a child can develop speech, hearing and dental problems.
Ydens — the Y is pronounced as an I in that Dutch name — was first asked to go along with an Operation Smile team by a medical colleague in 2007. To date, he has traveled with teams to such locales as Peru, Ethiopia, Mexico, Jordan, Nicaragua and the Philippines. His most recent mission, in February, took him to Malawi in southeastern Africa.
Though he has worked as a doctor all of his life, these volunteer trips abroad make him realize how he can help transform the life of a child who may not have anyone else to turn to for medical care.
The teams typically go in and set up in hospitals, museums, business offices, armories — anywhere the traveling medics can create a surgery unit. The missions generally last 11 or 12 days and serve at least 100 to 125 children. Sometimes, if all the children have been taken care of, the doctors will help adults still contending with cleft issues.
Ydens recalled a Nicaraguan woman with a cleft lip who had two children with a man she lived with. She wanted to marry the man but would not do so for one reason, she told him.
She wanted her face to look nice so she could pose for a wedding photo with her husband. So she asked the doctors to help her so she could do that — and they did.
He recalled one of his colleagues dealing with a man in Africa who had hidden a baby with a cleft lip under his robe in the waiting room. He explained the girls' mother had died, and, in his tribe, the girl was considered evil because of her face.
His villagers wanted to kill the girl. He kept her hidden away until he could get her to a doctor to have surgery.
"That's the impact you can have on a young kid's life," Ydens said.
Often, Ydens said, when working in a foreign country, he only sees the airport, the hotel and the hospital. There is little or no time off for idle sightseeing.
"It is not a vacation," he said.
He said the strength of the mission is in its team members: pediatricians, speech therapists, nutritionalists, intensive care unit doctors, child development specialists and anesthesiologists like himself, all of whom work with local doctors to provide continual care that goes beyond the length of the mission.
Local high schoolers who have learned English often serve as interpreters for the team, though Ydens said he speaks Spanish and thus often gets sent to Spanish-speaking countries to help.
The teams are not sent into war-torn or revolution-ready countries as a rule, he said. Challenges can emerge, however, such as a trip to Ethiopia in which most of the team members fell ill, leading the healthy ones to care for their own sick and for some job changes in the surgery unit.
There, the team members slept under bug netting as insects long accustomed to roaming the local hotels swarmed the air and floor around them. Upon awakening every morning, Ydens would also see things moving on the floor that he did not like. Things that were not insects.
Like snakes.
"I am not a fan of snakes," he said. (He's got a pretty funny story, not related to Operation Smile, about casually dealing with a pesky serpent in Africa that turned out to be a deadly Black mamba snake.)
He recalled one boy of about 10 walking days and miles to get to the surgery clinic in Ethiopia with the hope of getting help. Ydens said such surgical measures go beyond helping the children's state of physical health.
"Many of these kids live socially isolated lives because they are being bullied and antagonized by other members of the community," he said. "They may not get the socializing skills they need."
Michael Hofmann, a retired pediatrician living in Maine who served on two Operation Smile missions with Ydens, described him as a man who "really cares about his patients." He said Ydens is an ideal team member for the missions because: "He’s soft-spoken and has a very warm and approachable personality. There’s nothing standoffish about him.
"He’s a giant, physically, and that might be intimidating to a child, but his facial expression and his speech are warm and comforting."
Ydens, 66, was born in San Antonio, Texas, in 1956. His father was a surgeon who emigrated to the States in the mid-1950s. The family moved to Albuquerque later that decade. Ydens said as a child he knew he would go into the medical profession; he also had some uncles in the same field.
"I kind of felt compelled to do that," he said.
He attended the University of New Mexico's School of Medicine, as well as the University of Denver, and worked in residencies and in practice in several Western states, including Colorado. He and his wife, Carol, moved to Santa Fe over 20 years ago, he said. The couple have a daughter, Mareika, who is studying to be a veterinarian, and a very friendly and expressive dog named Brazo, who has his own perch/bed/couch/canine kingdom in the living room.
Though he is mostly retired now, Ydens still works a few days a week at a practice in Albuquerque. He and Carol will celebrate their 30th wedding anniversary in September. Whether he will be home to share it with her is unclear; he was in the Dominican Republic with Operation Smile during their 20th anniversary, and he said if he is called to go again, he'll go.
Sometimes halting to find the right words to say, he tried to explain the unseen, maybe unproven, impact he and the others in Operation Smile may have on their child charges.
"The good that we do is even farther-reaching than just the child’s health," he said. "When the child gets to be an adult, I know they won’t remember me. Their parents might. I think they’ll remember that when they were young — because they will have been told this — a group of volunteers from all over the world came by and fixed them for free and it saved their family.
"Maybe they won’t be frightened of other countries. Maybe they'll understand we’re there to help."