Santa Fe County sheriff's deputies were able to talk a man off the ledge of a cliff Saturday after receiving a call from a therapist who feared he was in crisis.
Deputies arrived at the site on Waldo Canyon Road around 2 p.m. Saturday and found the man's car parked near the cliff. They discovered the man sitting on the edge, with his feet dangling over, according to a report.
He told deputies he had been visiting the spot for the last 10 years with thoughts of ending his life. He also said he was unable to hold a job and struggling financially. A deputy who spokes with him was able to get him laughing and eventually convinced him to come down the mountain, the report said.
As they descended, however, the man suddenly turned and ran back up to the top, saying he "could not trust anybody." Deputies caught up with him and put him in handcuffs before transporting him by ambulance to Christus St. Vincent Regional Medical Center, the report said.
Santa Fe county fire and medical personnel also assisted in the incident and drove the man's car to the hospital parking lot so it did not have to be towed.
