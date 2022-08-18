Returning home to her roles as mother, wife and daughter was the hardest part of Kelley Ryals’ deployment with the New Mexico National Guard. Her home dynamic had completely changed while she was away.
Her 3-year-old daughter was having nightmares about her leaving again. Her 1-year-old didn’t recognize her anymore and only wanted to be with Dad.
Ryals’ experience gives her a sense of camaraderie with all soldiers, she said.
“You don’t really know what it’s like until you’re in it,” she said. “… I only had to endure a change of lifestyle, but dealing with combat, [post-traumatic stress disorder] or an ailment they sustained while deployed is much harder.”
The active-duty National Guard member is the owner and dentist at Santa Fe Modern Dentistry and Orthodontics, which will be offering veterans free treatment Saturday as part of the 12th annual Smile Generation Serve Day. Ryals has been participating for 11 years, serving not only veterans but also women at the Esperanza Shelter, international students and other groups that lack access to care.
At last year’s event, the dental practice donated care to about 20 veterans.
Seeking dental care from a Veterans Health Administration hospital is challenging for many veterans because they are not eligible for care unless they are 100 percent disabled. Their experiences during and after combat can also complicate care, such as being unable to drive due to a mobility issue or being afraid of certain sounds because of post-traumatic stress disorder.
“One of the ways to get out there and build confidence is to smile,” Ryals said. “But if you’re losing your teeth, it can be a lot harder to take that step.”