Returning home to her roles as mother, wife and daughter was the hardest part of Kelley Ryals’ deployment with the New Mexico National Guard. Her home dynamic had completely changed while she was away.

Her 3-year-old daughter was having nightmares about her leaving again. Her 1-year-old didn’t recognize her anymore and only wanted to be with Dad.

Ryals’ experience gives her a sense of camaraderie with all soldiers, she said.

