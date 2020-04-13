A planned announcement of a recommended master developer for the midtown campus was postponed Monday, with the city saying a new date will be posted later this week.
The remaining two master developers from the original seven vying for the project are KDC Real Estate Development & Investments/Cienda Partners of Dallas and Singapore-based Raffles Education Corp. Central Park Santa Fe also was on the shortlist announced in January, but team leader Allan Affeldt said it was eliminated in March.
A city spokeswoman said staff members have not completed the documents for an exclusive negotiation agreement with the selected developer. Concerns surrounding the COVID-19 crisis had delayed an initial March deadline.
Once a recommendation is made, a special meeting of the city's governing body in a virtual setting would introduce the development team and also have Mayor Alan Webber and the City Council decide on entering into exclusive negotiations with the developer.
The recommended master developer has been known within City Hall for about a month, but officials have insisted on keeping the name secret. Daniel Hernandez, the city’s contracted project manager for the midtown campus, has said the identity will remain confidential until the City Council votes to enter into an exclusive negotiation agreement.
Even after the finalist is announced, the city will not release any details of the developer’s submission to a process that asked for concepts on what to do with the onetime college campus on 64 acres in the middle of town. The city has come under increased criticism from some who question the transparency of the process.
“People have a fundamental right to determine what happens in their neighborhood or not,” said Tomás Rivera, director of Chainbreaker Collective, an economic and social justice organization focused on the Hopewell-Mann neighborhood. “The message from the city is, 'You don’t have the right to know what’s going on.' The community engagement piece should have been going on this whole time. This is not conducive for trust building" with the community.
Hernandez and Webber have said they are seeking a master developer that is the most compatible to work with the city. This is a city project in collaboration with a master developer rather than the more common developer-proposed project. Elements from all 21 of the initial applications could be incorporated in the ultimate midtown campus master plan.
Though Hernandez said in January the city hoped to find a master developer that is not "preoccupied with five other projects," KDC Real Estate and Development & Investment has large projects in the beginning stages in Dallas, Denver and North Carolina's Research Triangle.
KDC is developing a four-building office complex in Denver with up to 1 million square feet as part of a mixed-use development. It also is collaborating to develop a potential 200,000-square-foot office building, along with a hotel, retail center and apartment complex on a defunct mall site.
In Dallas, KDC is developing a 300,000-square-foot administrative complex for Baylor Scott & White, a health care company with 50 hospitals.
In January, the company announced a partnership with Research Triangle Foundation of North Carolina to develop 1 million square feet of office space at Research Triangle Park.
KDC applied for the midtown campus with Cienda Partners, which owns La Fonda on the Plaza.
Raffles Education Corp. has 19 for-profit colleges in 12 countries in Asia and Europe. In 2016, the company tried to enter the U.S. market by buying the Santa Fe University of Art and Design, but the deal fell through.
