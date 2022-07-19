District Attorney Mary Carmack-Altwies has agreed to pay $25,000 to settle a lawsuit filed by a man who said being blocked from her office's Facebook page was a violation of his right to free speech, according to an agreement posted on the state's Sunshine Portal. 

Local real estate investor Aaron Borrego — who has been an outspoken critic of Carmack-Altwies' handling of criminal cases related to the felling of the Plaza obelisk in 2020 — sued the district attorney a year ago, claiming she discriminated against him based on his viewpoint when she deleted a comment he posted on her official page and blocked him from making further comments. 

"It is clear that the District Attorney believes our laws do not apply to her," Borrego wrote in an email Tuesday. "Thankfully, the courts and corresponding settlements prove otherwise."

Popular in the Community