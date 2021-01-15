Santa Fe Crime Stoppers is offering a $1,000 reward for information leading to an arrest in an unsolved homicide in 2019, according to a news release issued Friday by the Santa Fe Police Department.
On Sept. 15, 2019, police discovered the body of Aaron Chapman, 37, under the Guadalupe Street Bridge near De Vargas Park with obvious signs of blunt force trauma.
Police believe Chapman met with a group of people under the bridge sometime late Sept. 14 or early Sept. 15, and an altercation led to his death.
Chapman was believed to be homeless at the time of his death. His body was identified two days after it was found.
A Santa Fe police SWAT team conducted an early morning operation in July in the 1800 block of Paseo de la Conquistadora to execute a search warrant for a man police believed was tied to the homicide. But no one has been named as a suspect and no charges have been filed.
Police ask anyone with information on the case to call Santa Fe Crime Stoppers' tip line at 505-955-5050 or Deputy Luke Wakefield at 505-955-5406.
The case remains under active investigation.
