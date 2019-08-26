Overall crime in Santa Fe was down fractionally through the first seven months of this year compared to 2018, the latest police department statistics show, though motor vehicle thefts and commercial burglaries increased.
The nearly 2,830 crimes of all types reported through July represented a 0.39 percent dip, the Santa Fe Police Department said, while the number of homicides — three — was unchanged year to year, as were robberies, at 39.
Meanwhile, reported rapes decreased by 42 percent, from 38 to 22, and aggravated assaults and/or batteries were down 14 percent, from 343 to 294.
“All over the country, for good reason, people are worried and upset about public safety,” Mayor Alan Webber said. “I think these statistics tell us that the Police Department is doing a good job. They are looking after the community and they are responsive to complaints and calls for service.”
The mayor added that there remains “more work to be done,” and noted the types of crimes that increased in the city — primarily property crimes such as car thefts and burglaries — are typically motivated by drug abuse, particularly opioids.
“It shows up as a crime statistic,” Webber said. “It’s actually a human statistic. Essentially you cannot arrest your way out of addiction.”
He said the city convened a task force on opioid addiction, and he is still awaiting a final report but solutions revolve around “embracing more opportunities for treatment” rather than incarceration.
Deputy Chief Ben Valdez called the latest crime numbers “pretty positive,” considering his department’s ongoing staffing issues. While the city department is budgeted for 173 sworn officers, it has 143, and Deputy Chief Robert Vasquez has said he plans to retire effective Wednesday.
Those 143 sworn officers include five police academy cadets and 10 recent academy graduates. Valdez said the 10 graduates should be on street duty by Sept. 6.
“The big thing to us is the response time to priority-one calls,” Valdez said.
Valdez said the department was pleased that over the past year response times to the most critical calls — which include assaults or burglaries in progress, motor vehicle crashes and serious medical calls — remained essentially unchanged.
The statistics show an average response time of just over seven minutes from the time of dispatch to officers’ arrival. However, the average time from initial 911 calls to the moment the dispatch center sends a police unit to scene was an additional 9½ minutes, nearly three minutes slower than in 2018.
There were a few exceptions to the good crime numbers:
• Motor vehicle thefts were up 22 percent through July to 144.
Valdez said the department is considering changes to how it deploys bait vehicles to snare car thieves, though he did not want to give specifics. He also noted increases in motor vehicle thefts throughout New Mexico raise vehicle insurance rates.
He said the department may also conduct more bait operations aimed at preventing bicycle thefts, which are categorized as larcenies.
• Commercial burglaries, not residential break-ins, accounted for an increase in the city’s overall burglary total by more than 21 percent to 317 through July.
“We’re trying to see what we can do to address that,” Valdez said.
Among the possibilities are more efforts to encourage local businesses to add effective surveillance and alarm systems, he said.
• The number of simple assaults and batteries, such as threats and fistfights, rose more than 7 percent.