A person was killed and another hospitalized in a vehicular crash early Friday near Cerrillos Road and Promenade Boulevard, Santa Fe police said.
Andrew Brown, a 23-year-old passenger, died in the single-vehicle crash. He originally was from Gallup but had been living in Santa Fe, Deputy Chief Ben Valdez said.
The driver of the vehicle was airlifted to a hospital in Albuquerque.
The crash was under investigation and no other details were available Saturday night.
