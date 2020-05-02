A crash involving a motorcyclist and a bicyclist shut down northbound Cerrillos and Siler roads just after 7:30 p.m. Friday.
Santa Fe police Capt. Anthony Tapia said both people in the crash sustained serious injuries but were in stable condition.
The motorcyclist is a man in his early 40s. Investigators are still trying to identify the bicyclist, Tapia said.
Charges against the motorcyclist are being considered, Tapia said, but the investigation is ongoing.
“We do believe alcohol was a contributing factor in the crash,” Tapia said.
