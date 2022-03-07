At the height of the coronavirus pandemic, Karla Moya-Crites said there were times when she thought if she took just a second to catch her breath, the gravity of her exhaustion would pull her to the ground.
It's a feeling health care providers came to know all too well as they worked through the brunt of the pandemic.
On Monday, people came together to thank Moya-Crites and others for the sacrifices they've made in the past two years — and to remember those who didn't survive COVID-19.
"We were just doing our job," said Moya-Crites, a nurse practitioner at Unity Medical Clinic in Santa Fe. "It's not like we were doing it to be recognized, but it is nice to feel appreciated."
The city of Santa Fe's first COVID-19 memorial brought together more than 100 people to the Plaza on Monday — an event punctuated with nearly a minute of silence for the dead followed by cheers and claps recognizing those who alleviated the suffering.
"The community came together as it has for two years,” Mayor Alan Webber said. “We mourned the people we lost, and we celebrated the people who have served us so well.”
The memorial, one of several around the country, recognized the dual nature of the pandemic: incredible loss and unyielding commitment. The numbers are stark: In the nearly two years since New Mexico recorded its first COVID-19 death, the state has seen nearly 7,000 more. And in Santa Fe County, there have been more than 260 fatalities.
Still, the situation could have been worse locally, said Dr. David Gonzales, chief medical officer at Christus St. Vincent Regional Medical Center.
Gonzales said the community's willingness to follow local and national Centers for Disease Control guidelines helped blunt the virus, making a bad situation better.
Gonzales said the area's response to the changing nature of the pandemic has been "amazing."
"When you think about it, we had this COVID-19 that no one knew anything about," he said. "All we knew was that it was taking lives throughout the country. One of the things that really helped was having the vaccine. I will never forget when it arrived in December [2020]. It really showed that there is a ray of hope and provided some relief and helped relieve some fear."
Nearly 87 percent of Santa Fe County residents are vaccinated, according to the state Department of Health, compared to about 70 percent statewide. Across the country, only about 65 percent of Americans are vaccinated.
Still, Gonzales noted health care providers and their associates continue to experience physical and mental exhaustion as a result of the pandemic. That made Monday's celebration well received.
"When people show gratitude, it makes you feel good, and it makes it feel like all the effort was worthwhile," he said.
The event featured musical performances and was marked by a three-song performance by the Santo Niño Regional Catholic School choir.
After the event, City Councilor Michael Garcia said there was no way to offer a proper thank-you to the city's frontline workers.
"Thanks is not enough," he said, "We could say thank you to them a million times over and it still wouldn't be enough. We are getting through this pandemic because of them. ... I wish I had big enough arms to give all of them a big thank you."
City Councilor Signe Lindell said from the start, the City Council and the community understood the gravity of the virus.
"People took it very very seriously," she said. "We are compassionate with ourselves and others. I am very very proud of this community."
Janeth Nuñez del Prado, leader of the New Mexico arm of the nonprofit Marked By COVID, lost her 62-year-old father Hugo Nuñez del Prado to COVID-19 and said the pandemic disrupted a variety of rituals meant to help people grieve.
"When my dad was sick, I couldn't be with him in the hospital; I couldn't say goodbye," she said. "We didn't have a funeral and because of those things it just feels like poof, gone."
She is now part of a national team pushing to get the federal government to recognize a national COVID-19 memorial day and a state memorial in Albuquerque.
"One thing with COVID loss, it has been so politicized," she said. "Getting that recognition from the state and from the federal level that your loss matters, your suffering matters. That is how we heal."
She said memorial days such as Santa Fe's show people their losses are important and also allows victims' families to meet others who are dealing with a COVID-19 death.
"Anytime you lose a loved one it's painful," she said. "But a COVID loss is just unique."
