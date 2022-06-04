Bridget and Dave Dixson walked 240 miles in September, from Saint-Jean-Pied-de-Port in France through the Pyrenees Mountains, and then a stretch through Spain to Santiago de Compostela, where the apostle St. James is said to be buried.
Their pilgrimage on the Camino de Santiago, a network of routes to the sacred shrine that draws about 200,000 walkers each year, was several years in the making and what Bridget Dixson, CEO of the Santa Fe Chamber of Commerce, called an antidote for daily life.
“It was desperately needed,” she said. “I honestly don’t think I could have carried on my job without decompression.”
The couple are planning to return to the shrine in late June — this time walking a 233-mile route from Porto, Portugal.
They will stop to renew their marriage vows on a Portuguese beach on a trip centered on their 25th anniversary. The Rev. Daniel Balizan of Santa Fe María de la Paz Catholic Community is joining them.
“He’s joining us for the walk," Bridget Dixson said. "He’ll be with us. He’s going to remarry us.”
Pilgrimages to Santiago, Spain, have been taking place for more than a thousand years on numerous routes, the three most prominent called the French, Portuguese and English. The Portuguese route is largely along the Atlantic coast and a more moderate walk than the mountainous French route, where the Dixsons took a day off every three or four days. They also skipped the middle portion of the route because of limited vacation time.
This time, they foresee seven straight days of walking in one stretch.
The idea for the trek was planted in Bridget Dixson’s mind seven years ago as she escorted a chamber group to Lourdes, France, and noticed placards for the Camino de Santiago.
“ 'We need to do this trip when our kids graduate high school,' ” she said she told her husband at the time. “Then the pandemic hit. Dave said, 'Let’s just do it.' Literally, we dropped our daughter off at college and two weeks later headed to the Camino de Santiago.”
Bridget Dixson was a fitness instructor for 25 years before joining the chamber nearly 12 years ago, but she did nothing to prepare for the pilgrimage other than buy a pair of walking shoes. Dave Dixson has run 100-mile races and typically runs six miles or so every day.
“The first day I was sore, but after that we were OK,” Bridget Dixson said. “I thought it was going to be a lot harder than it was. I was worried I was going to hit a wall and burn out. I felt I was ill prepared.”
The way Dave Dixson described the couple's regimen on the Camino de Santiago made 240 miles sound downright leisurely. They stayed in a hotel each night, with their luggage shipped ahead each day. They walked a dozen to 18 miles a day.
“We set out at 8 or 9 in the morning and have lunch at 12:30 to 1 and then walk to 3 or 3:30,” he recounted.
On the most memorable day of their first pilgrimage, they discovered a winery with wine dispensed from a tap in a wall along a sidewalk. Then they encountered a flock of sheep on the road that stifled their progress for a short distance.
“There were sheep as far as you can see up the road and down the road,” Dave Dixson said.
“Sheep and wine on the same day is pretty magical," his wife added.
The walk ended up being less about the physical test and more about renewed mental and emotional fortitude.
“This was the first time I saw Bridget as she was when we got married,” Dave Dixson said. “You lose sight of yourself when you have kids. We haven’t had a long conversation in 18 years.”
Bridget Dixson said, "I loved the simplicity. The only thing I had to think of is walking 12 miles."
“I could just relax. There wasn’t a time clock,” said Dave Dixson, who works at the Environmental Health and Safety Group at Los Alamos National Laboratory. “For me, it wasn’t competitive. It wasn’t a race or accomplishing an endpoint. I haven’t had a sense of relaxation in a long time.”
David Dixson realized he has developed a better connection with LANL co-workers since returning.
“It gave me something to share with people,” he said.
The walk changed Bridget Dixson, too.
“I think I’m a lot more patient, honestly,” she said. “I gave myself a chance to let go and not take things so seriously.”
Arriving in Santiago de Compostela was at first not stirring.
“We walked by this little chapel. 'This is it?' ” Dave Dixson recounted. “Then we went down through an underpass and there [the cathedral] was. This is so ungodly massive. I had to take it all in. The ornateness of it is just mind-boggling."