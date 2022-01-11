A Santa Fe County woman in her 60s and a Rio Arriba County man in his 40s were among 25 additional COVID-19 deaths reported Tuesday by state health officials. Both were hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
The daily count of coronavirus cases dipped slightly to 2,932 following days of numbers over 3,000. But New Mexico's testing positivity rate edged up to 26.2 percent, and the number hospitalized grew by nearly 13 percent from a day earlier, with 584 patients being treated for COVID-19 in medical facilities.
There were 193 newly confirmed cases in Santa Fe County on Tuesday, and the 87507 ZIP code in the city of Santa Fe ranked among the top 10 in the state, with 68 cases.
Bernalillo County had 871 new cases, while Doña Ana County had 302; Sandoval County, 220; and San Juan County, 209. McKinley County in the state's northwestern corner had triple-digit case numbers, at 141, while several counties in the southeastern part of the state also saw triple digits: Chavez, 143; Eddy, 110; Lea, 140; Otero, 107.
New Mexico has had 381,295 cases of the coronavirus since the pandemic began, and 6,045 residents have died from COVID-19.
