The state Department of Health reported 17 additional deaths related to COVID-19 on Saturday, bringing the statewide death toll to 3,265.
A woman in her 80s who was a resident of the BeeHive Homes Santa Fe facility was among the dead.The county's death toll is now 115.
The state also reported 752 new cases, including 32 in Santa Fe County, 70 in Doña Ana County and 255 in Bernalillo County.
The Department of Health also said 548 people were hospitalized with COVID-19 in New Mexico.
In the past 28 days, a positive case has been detected in at least one resident or staff member at 101 nursing homes and long-term care facilities statewide, including eight in Santa Fe — BeeHive Homes, Brookdale, Casa Real, El Castillo, the Legacy, the Montecito, MorningStar and Pacifica.
