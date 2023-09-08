The future of a troubled apartment complex housing low-income residents in Española could depend on whether Santa Fe County officials can find a developer willing to fix up the property — an undertaking expected to cost millions of dollars.

The County Commission declined to purchase the 49-unit complex outright Friday but unanimously authorized County Manager Gregory Shaffer to try to find a company to purchase and redevelop it. The property is in severe disrepair, and 17 remaining families have been threatened with eviction.

Sheridan, Wyo.-based Bosley Management, the owner of La Vista Del Rio Apartments, must first give the county, rather than the city of Española, permission to control the sale of the property and time to request proposals from developers. Bosley has attempted to clear out and close the complex.

Recommended for you