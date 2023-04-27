One home in Lone Butte was used to hide a body.

Another, in the village of Agua Fría, is owned by woman recently charged with participating in a scheme to smuggle drugs into the Santa Fe County jail.

Neighbors have reached out to Santa Fe County officials in recent months asking for any kind of reprieve to remedy long-standing issues at both properties — which nearby residents claim are ill-maintained hotbeds of criminal activity and rife with squatters.

