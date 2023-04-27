One home in Lone Butte was used to hide a body.
Another, in the village of Agua Fría, is owned by woman recently charged with participating in a scheme to smuggle drugs into the Santa Fe County jail.
Neighbors have reached out to Santa Fe County officials in recent months asking for any kind of reprieve to remedy long-standing issues at both properties — which nearby residents claim are ill-maintained hotbeds of criminal activity and rife with squatters.
"Through the winter and up until now, they've been preying on the local neighborhood for utilities and things to get by," said a woman who lives close to 30 A Arroyo Coyote Road in Lone Butte, where the body of a slain suspected drug dealer was found late last year, rolled up in a comforter in the garage. She spoke on the condition of maintaining anonymity.
"They have absolutely no utilities at the house," she said. "There's no electricity, there's no running water, there's no septic system — which are all health concerns that are ongoing that we have brought up to [our] county commissioner."
Following complaints from several neighbors in their districts, Commissioners Anna Hansen and Hank Hughes determined a county ordinance addressing properties deemed a nuisance was insufficient; they introduced a new proposal at the County Commission's Tuesday meeting that aims to grant the county broader powers when it comes to enforcing building and property standards.
The proposed ordinance would repeal and replace the county's junk vehicle ordinance, along with sections of an ordinance regarding excessive sound and public nuisance.
"There are a few sections on public nuisance, but it doesn't really have the enforcement teeth that our code enforcement officers have asked for," Assistant County Attorney Estevan Sanchez said Tuesday while presenting a draft of the new nuisance property proposal.
'Clean and lien enforcement'
While code enforcement officers are now able to cite negligent homeowners, the recently proposed ordinance would provide them — along with the Santa Fe County Sheriff's Office — with a "more aggressive framework" to investigate complaints about potential nuisance properties and determine whether the county should step in to ensure troublesome structures are cleaned up, states a memo to the commission.
Many communities in the county have become "burdened with economic challenges, battling social conditions that are resulting in higher rates of crime and property negligence," the memo states. "In recent years, abandoned and nuisance properties have become a more persistent problem."
It continues: "With the recent criminal activity occurring in the communities of Lone Butte and Agua Fria, Commissioner Anna Hansen and Commissioner Hank Hughes recommended County staff draft the proposed nuisance abatement ordinance that provides a clean and lien enforcement process for the owners of properties where voluntary compliance was not achieved."
The ordinance greatly expands on reasons a property could be considered a nuisance, including criminal activity; pollution, junk vehicles and trash; structurally unsafe conditions; or a site left abandoned and unsecured.
In nonemergency situations, code enforcement officers would first try to persuade a property owner to comply or issue a written notice to a first-time offender.
In the case of someone who doesn't comply “within a reasonable period of time” or a person with property conditions that pose an imminent threat, code enforcement officers could remove the nuisance and bill the owner for the costs. The ordinance also outlines criminal citations and civil lawsuits as potential remedies, with code enforcement staff and the county attorney given discretion on how to proceed.
Another option the ordinance gives for recalcitrant property owners is an administrative hearing process. If a hearing officer would rule against an owner, the county could then take action including “ordering the cleaning of the property, the placement of a lien, and an allowance for the foreclosure of the lien and sale of the property,” the proposal states.
People would be able to appeal these rulings to the commission and then the First Judicial District Court.
Some commissioners had concerns about the scope of the ordinance.
The proposal was triggered by a series of problems, such as homeless people squatting in an abandoned house, Commissioner Anna Hamilton said Tuesday.
"But I'm willing to bet that if we surveyed all the residents of Santa Fe County, many of them have extra vehicles in their yard," she noted. "It's kind of like a barking dog issue. … You're going to do enforcement on the ones that you get complaints on, and now you get complaints from neighbors who have beefs going with each other."
Sanchez, the assistant county attorney, said the potential problem of unequal enforcement is something the county already faces under its nuisance ordinances. However, he added, the proposal includes a thorough review process that could help the county use proper discretion when weighing nuisance abatement.
Another obstacle facing proponents of the new ordinance is its potential cost to the county. The proposal comes as the county is beginning the process of drafting a budget for fiscal year 2024.
Growth Management Director Penny Ellis-Green told commissioners code enforcement officers would have to undergo additional training and would have to don protective gear when entering possibly dangerous structures, and the county would have to add supervisor positions.
The county currently has just four code enforcement officers, she said.
Hamilton requested a cost-benefit analysis of the proposal.
"No matter what, this is going to compete with other critical things," she said. "… I'm not saying it's good or bad. I just think we need the information."
County spokeswoman Olivia Romo said commissioners will vote May 30 on whether to authorize publication of the ordinance's title and general summary, and a public hearing and vote could be scheduled in June.
Public outcry over properties
Romo named three properties in the county that have drawn complaints from neighbors and could be affected by the proposed ordinance.
Two of the homes are in the village of Agua Fría, while one of them, 30 A Arroyo Coyote Road, was spotlighted in December after the body of 26-year-old Adan Ponce-Galdeano was discovered by deputies inside a garage. A slew of suspects have been charged with murder and other counts in his death.
Lone Butte residents had been documenting incidents at the home long before Ponce-Galdeano's body was found, such as a 2021 SWAT standoff at the property, and believe the home continues to spur criminal activity.
One neighbor — who asked to remain anonymous because she fears retaliation from people living in the dilapidated home — said she has heard of a resident recovering stolen solar panels from the property, and she suspects squatters of being involved in recent car thefts and stealing water.
Romo confirmed the homeowner, Michael Busse Jr., is delinquent on his property taxes — he owes $16,645.43, she wrote in an email — and has not made a payment since July 10, 2020. Code enforcers have sent a final notice to Busse, and he will likely face new misdemeanor charges for noncompliance, she said.
Online court records state Busse was charged in 2021 with having junk vehicles on his property.
The other homes Romo listed as possible nuisance properties are 2500 and 2584 Lopez Lane in Agua Fría. A website maintained by the County Assessor's Office lists Carolyn Flores as the owner of 2500 Lopez Lane, while the second home is listed in online court records as the primary residence for and her son Martin Flores, a jail inmate.
The mother and son were charged in March, along with several other suspects, with smuggling large quantities of Suboxone into the jail and selling it to inmates.
A neighbor who has lived near the two Lopez Lane properties since 1980 said Flores family members have lived in both homes over the years, and the land connecting the two homes used to be a tow yard operated by the family.
He said he believes several stolen cars have been recovered from the area, and he suspects someone living in one of the homes is selling drugs there.
"I'm not even sure if I should be saying all this stuff — I mean they could maybe kill me or something," the neighbor said.
Records provided by the Santa Fe County Sheriff's Office state deputies and investigators have investigated allegations of aggravated assault, battery against a household member, stolen motor vehicles and drug violations at the two homes in the last two years and have served warrants there.
Sheriff Adan Mendoza said his agency has dealt with persistent issues at the Arroyo Coyote and Lopez Lane properties, and he hopes the newly proposed ordinance will help deter offenders and bring a sense of peace to troubled neighbors.
"I support it. I will go on record that I do support this ordinance," Mendoza said. "… In my opinion, the current ordinances just don't have the teeth that are needed to ensure … the property owners are held responsible, or if the property owner is not cooperative … then it gives the county the opportunity in extreme cases to deal with the situation at hand."
Asked what might come next if the county ordinance fails to pass, another resident near the Arroyo Coyote home said she hopes it won't come to that. She doesn't even want to think about it.
"At one point I was told there wasn't much appetite for a condemnation ordinance," she said. "But all that changed after the dead body was found."