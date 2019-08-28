Santa Fe County was left without a utilities manager after an administrator abruptly resigned last week, saying the work environment under the new public works director is so hostile that he quit without having another job lined up.
“If I have to go drive Lyft and Uber to earn money, I’ll get it done,” Joe Gonzales said, referring to the ride-hailing services.
In a stinging resignation letter to County Manager Katherine Miller,Gonzales complained of what he called belligerent and unprofessional conduct by Tony Flores, who was moved from his position as deputy county manager to become the Public Works Department chief in July.
Gonzales’ accusations come after another public works employee, Diego Gomez, a projects engineer, lodged a similar complaint against Flores.
In a statement, the county administration said Flores has an established track record of project management and that what it called a “lateral move” was necessary to bring robust management to all county projects.
“Whenever a management change is made to address identified issues, I would expect that some staff will not like the changes made to address the issues or will feel criticized because of the existing deficiencies,” Miller said in the statement. “Different managers also have different styles, and some staff do not like firm, direct leadership, which Mr. Flores provides. This too is to be expected.”
Gomez accused Flores of creating a hostile work environment and abusing his authority.
“In a directors meeting on Tuesday July 30 Mr. Flores screamed at the top of [his] lungs for over 30 minutes,” Gomez wrote in an email to Miller and others that was obtained by The New Mexican. “Some of his statements were as follows, ‘I am not [expletive] here because I want to be here. I’m here because you [expletive] don’t know how to do your [expletive] job, and I have until December to clean this place up. If I go down, I’m taking every one of you with me.”
County officials declined to explain why Flores replaced Mike Kelly, who was demoted to deputy public works director, except to say that Flores’ move and other recent high-level changes are “part of business as usual in a governmental agency.”
Flores, who has served as facilities director, purchasing director and capital projects manager during his tenure with the county, did not return a message seeking comment.
In his email to Miller and others, Flores said he had retained legal counsel — a move Gonzales said he also is considering.
Shortly after Flores took the helm, “things started to fall apart,” Gonzales said.
“We were called onto the carpet because we submitted [a purchase order] that apparently didn’t go through the chain of command, and Tony was mad about it,” he said.
Gonzales asked his county commissioner, Ed Moreno, to call for an independent investigation into Flores’ alleged behavior. Earlier this month, the county said it would investigate Gomez’s allegations of mismanagement, including that the county is using a flawed system designed by “uneducated and unqualified” staff to estimate construction costs on projects that are then being underfunded and cheaply built, shortening their lifespan.
Gonzales said the problems at the county point back toward Miller, the county manager.
“It’s not just Tony,” he said. “I have never worked for such a poor leadership structure as I have in the county and that includes the county manager, Katherine Miller.”
Follow Daniel J. Chacón on Twitter @danieljchacon.