Santa Fe County has a new look.
The county phased out its old logo of an inverted triangle with pottery in the foreground and an adobe church and covered wagon in the background.
The new logo has three color blocks: Inside of the red is stenciled pottery, inside the yellow block is the face of the new county building and in the final turquoise block is a mountain silhouette. Written underneath in brown block letters is "Santa Fe" and "County" is written smaller and sandwiched between two vertical lines.
County spokeswoman Carmelina Hart said an in-house team designed the logo. It included Hart, County Manager Katherine Miller, Marketing Coordinator Lisa Katonak and Media Coordinator Daniel Fresquez.
"We made the colors a little bolder and a little brighter and designed our new building and traced the Sangre de Cristo Mountains," Hart said.
With signage, business cards, flags and other gear, Hart said the cost was just under $67,000.
She said they're trying to use leftover stationery and will replace decals on county vehicles over time to keep costs down.
In 2017, the county spent $99,000 to modernize its logo and rebrand itself with a new slogan and marketing statement. That logo — of two mountains with a near-circle at the top — was disliked by four of the five county commissioners. Ultimately, the county scrapped the design.
Commissioner Anna Hansen, a graphic designer, told The New Mexican at the time that she felt it was too simple.
“I’d like really something that has some depth and feeling to it,” Hansen said. “I know that many places have gone with a much cleaner and simpler logo. But clean and simple doesn’t give you quality.”
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.