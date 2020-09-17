S.F. County jobless claims drop to four times above normal
Initial claims for unemployment benefits remained about four times higher than prepandemic levels in New Mexico and Santa Fe County last week — but were a fraction of the weekly numbers filed at the peak in March and April.
Santa Fe County’s new jobless claims fell to 185 for the week ending Sept. 12. That compares with 2,692 new claims filed for the week ending March 28. The county has seen declines for five straight weeks, state data show.
Santa Fe County had 10,281 people on the jobless rolls as of Monday, according to the state Department of Workforce Solutions.
New Mexico had 87,129 people receiving unemployment benefits the week ending Sept. 5, the U.S. Department of Labor reported.
New Mexico weekly unemployment claims since March:
Sept. 4-10: 3,651 (1,293 self-employed federal Pandemic Unemployment Assistance)
Aug. 30-Sept.: 3,800 (1,298)
Aug. 23-29: 3,874 (1,464)
Aug 16-22: 4,312 (1,594)
Aug. 9-15: 5,029 (1,689)
Aug. 2-8: 5,514 (1,640)
July 26-Aug. 1: 5,797 (2,712)
July 19-25: 7,254 (3,768)
July 12-18: 7,668 (3,413)
July 5-11: 6,381 (2,864)
June 28-July 4: 5,666 (2,685)
June 21-27: 5,083 (2,280)
June 14-20: 4,945 (2,184)
June 7-13: 5,111 (2,267)
May 31-June 6: 5,290 (2,327)
May 24-30: 6,672 (2,437)
May 17-23: 7,058 (3,141)
May 10-16: 7,356 (3,253)
May 3-9: 8,024 (4,714)
April 26-May 2: 13,675 (17,850)
April 19-25: 12,093 (66)
April 12-18: 13,621
April 5-11: 19,043
March 29-April 4: 26,132
March 22-28: 27,849
March 15-21: 18,105
March 8-14: 869
Total New Mexico unemployment claims filed since March 15: 239,003 plus 64,939 self-employed = 303,942
New Mexico unemployment rate on Sept. 5: 10.8 percent, down .13 percentage point. National unemployment rate was 8.6 percent, down .7 percentage point.
Source: U.S. Department of Labor
