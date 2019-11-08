Four people met the deadline for consideration by the Santa Fe County Commission as a replacement for the late state Sen. Carlos Cisneros, a Questa Democrat who died in September.
The contenders for the vacancy in Senate District 6 include:
• Taos Mayor Dan Barrone.
• State Rep. Bobby Gonzales, D-Ranchos de Taos, who this week won the endorsement of the Taos County Commission.
• Gabriel Montoya, director of special projects for Pojoaque Pueblo.
• Taos Land Trust Director Kristina Ortez.
Two other applicants — Gabriel Herrera of Questa, a retired facilities operations manager for Kirtland Air Force Base, and paralegal Bina Thompkins of Santa Fe — also applied, but their applications were submitted after the deadline.
Herrera’s application was received about an hour after the 3 p.m. Monday deadline. Thompkins was two days late.
The Santa Fe County Commission has scheduled a vote at its Tuesday meeting. The commission will send the name of its recommended candidate to Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham, who will make the final decision.
District 6 includes Santa Fe, Taos, Rio Arriba and Los Alamos counties.
The Los Alamos County Council also is scheduled to vote Tuesday on its recommendation. The Rio Arriba County Commission has scheduled a special meeting Thursday for its vote.
Cisneros, who served in the Senate since the mid-1980s, died in September.
