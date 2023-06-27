Santa Fe County commissioners on Tuesday tabled a proposed ordinance to address properties deemed a nuisance after residents weighed in on the measure with concerns.

Some county residents said the proposal, introduced in late April, could bring the potential for overreach of so-called “lien and clean” enforcement measures that would give code enforcement officers and the Santa Fe County Sheriff’s Office more authority to investigate complaints and determine if officials should take action on poorly maintained properties.

Instead, they said, commissioners should craft a new ordinance with more focus on making county neighborhoods safer and abating criminal activity, such as the violence and illegal drug activity alleged earlier this year at properties in Lone Butte and the village of Agua Fría that inspired the proposal.

