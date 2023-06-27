Santa Fe County commissioners on Tuesday tabled a proposed ordinance to address properties deemed a nuisance after residents weighed in on the measure with concerns.
Some county residents said the proposal, introduced in late April, could bring the potential for overreach of so-called “lien and clean” enforcement measures that would give code enforcement officers and the Santa Fe County Sheriff’s Office more authority to investigate complaints and determine if officials should take action on poorly maintained properties.
Instead, they said, commissioners should craft a new ordinance with more focus on making county neighborhoods safer and abating criminal activity, such as the violence and illegal drug activity alleged earlier this year at properties in Lone Butte and the village of Agua Fría that inspired the proposal.
The new ordinance aims to replace current county ordinances regulating junk vehicles, excessive noise and public nuisance with one that would “provide a more aggressive framework of enforcement” between county code enforcement officers and the sheriff’s office in “making investigations, determinations, abatement, and orders for the cleaning of the property if necessary, followed by the placement of a lien on the property,” according to a staff memorandum.
The new law was spurred by Commissioners Anna Hansen and Hank Hughes after complaints of problem properties in each of their districts.
New language proposed Tuesday offered a standard for offending properties “that is higher and reserved for the most serious cases,” the memo states, as well as broader exceptions for inoperable vehicles.
Still, some residents worried the potential violations — which include “excessive vegetation” and junk cars — could be applied too broadly.
In a letter to commissioners, the board of the San Marcos Association wrote the proposed list of offending nuisances “will cause many otherwise law-abiding residents of the county to become violators” and that it
“will do little to address the root problem of property owners enabling criminal activity.”
The neighborhood organization that represents some communities south of Santa Fe urged commissioners instead to focus on “providing mechanisms to address criminal behavior of the sort that leaves neighbors feeling unsafe and insecure.”
County resident Doug Spear also spoke during the public hearing, saying he was “taken aback” when he saw the proposed ordinance, which he said “focuses a great deal of time on minor issues.”
“Here we are talking about weeds and vehicles instead of criminal activity,” Spear said. “Address the problem; don’t create problems.”
Commissioner Camilla Bustamante acknowledged she would have been a violator in recent years of the proposed prohibition on weeds, which includes any “noxious plants or weeds” recognized by state and federal agriculture agencies.
“It really gets down to neighbors trying to pick on each other when we’re trying to solve bigger issues,” Bustamante said, arguing commissioners should focus the ordinance more on the original intent of “safe and healthy neighborhoods.”
Commission Chairwoman Anna Hansen argued new language in the proposed nuisance ordinance might be too burdensome to trigger the “lien and clean” process because it required “a considerable number of county residents” to be affected by such a property.
Commissioners unanimously agreed to table the proposal for two weeks to a month.