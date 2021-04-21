Most New Mexico counties saw no change in their level of COVID-19 risk, according to an updated color-coded map released Wednesday by state health officials.
But nine counties, including Rio Arriba, dropped to a lower tier after seeing an uptick in infections, meaning businesses in those counties will see more COVID-19 restrictions over the next two weeks.
Santa Fe County, meanwhile, remained turquoise, the least restrictive level under the state's color-coded system.
"This is the report for today. I'm sad to see less turquoise," Dr. David Scrase, the state's human services secretary, said during an online news conference.
After the county-by-county map was updated, Republicans renewed their calls for Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham to adjust or remove the color-coded system.
"It is time for the Governor’s office to descend from their ivory tower of faulty statistics and delusion, and see the effects these policies have on regular New Mexicans," state Sen. Cliff Pirtle, R-Roswell, said in a news release.
"Because of her failure to remove or adapt the lockdown framework, business owners from some counties now have their livelihood in jeopardy because of less than a dozen cases in the entire county," he added.
Santa Fe has been turquoise for a month after averaging eight or fewer new cases per 100,000 people and 5 percent or fewer positive tests over two straight reporting periods.
In all, 14 counties, including Los Alamos, San Miguel and Taos, are turquoise, down from a total of 20 counties two weeks ago. Colfax County in the northeast part of the state is the only red county, the most restrictive tier.
Twenty-four counties remained in the same tier or saw improvement in their health metrics, health officials said.
