Santa Fe County spokeswoman leaving for state job

Sean Thomas
May 24, 2022

Santa Fe County spokeswoman Carmelina Hart is leaving her post to take on a new communications position with the state.

Hart confirmed Tuesday she will start working as a public relations manager with the state Corrections Department on June 13 and will exit her post with the county Thursday.

Hart said it is remains unclear who will take over her position when she leaves. Hart has served as county spokeswoman for a little over three years.