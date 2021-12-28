The Santa Fe County Sheriff’s Office and its unionized employees have agreed to pay raises in their upcoming annual contract in hopes of making wages more competitive with those of other area law enforcement agencies.
The Santa Fe County Deputy Sheriffs’ Association, a chapter of the New Mexico Coalition of Public Safety Officers, is proposing 3.3 percent to 5.5 percent increases, depending on rank, to take effect Jan. 15, Undersheriff Ken Johnson said.
If approved by the County Commission, the increased rates will affect about 85 sworn personnel.
“I think that the most important thing is just keeping the salaries in line with all the surrounding agencies and maintaining a competitive pay package,” Johnson said.
Starting pay for a first-level deputy is now $22 per hour, with a rate of $35 per hour for a sergeant. Johnson said deputies in most positions will see a minimum increase of a dollar an hour.
Detectives also will receive a $380 monthly incentive, an increase of $70 from their current rate, Johnson wrote in an email.
Another $129,439 has been allocated for a one-time, temporary retention incentive for workers covered by the bargaining agreement, he added.
“A formula will be used to determine the amount each member receives based on their gross amount of pay including overtime,” Johnson said.
He added: “These increases will assist the sheriff’s office with retention of current personnel and recruitment of new deputies.”
Union President Sgt. Eddie Webb declined to comment on the contract negotiations.
“I think that it’s a little bit premature to comment on it because it hasn’t been approved by the County Commission yet,” he said.
Johnson said the pay increases will be “beneficial for a number of reasons. With the climate that law enforcement is these days, it’s difficult for us to recruit and to retain, so I think it’s gonna be really beneficial on that aspect.”
Records show the wage bump would put the sheriff’s office in line with pay at some other law enforcement agencies in the area.
Officers with the Santa Fe Police Department earn between $22.26 and $35 per hour depending on rank and seniority. Bernalillo County sheriff’s deputies earn between $22.41 and $41.50, not including retention and academic incentives. New Mexico State Police officers have a starting rate of $26 per hour.
County commissioners plan to discuss the contract at their Jan. 11 meeting, Commissioner Hank Hughes said. He was uncertain whether they would take a vote to approve it.
