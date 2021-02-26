The Santa Fe County Sheriff's Office is asking for public input as it reviews and revises its use of force policy.
The agency will post its existing policy on its Facebook page and website, according to a news release.
Then there will be a 20-day period where the public can comment on the policy by emailing SFSOPolicyinput@santafecountynm.gov.
“As our agency reviews this policy our main objective is to ensure our agency is in compliance with federal and state safe policing statutes and to guarantee that we afford the public an opportunity to review the existing policy and a draft revised use of force policy," Sheriff Adan Mendoza said in a statement. "I encourage [the] public to provide recommendations regarding this Santa Fe County Sheriff’s Office law enforcement standard.”
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.