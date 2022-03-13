Authorities are searching for a man suspected of brandishing a gun Saturday outside a downtown Santa Fe restaurant after he was refused a free cup of coffee.
Juan Ríos, a spokesman for the Santa Fe County Sheriff’s Office, said the incident occurred outside Café Pasqual’s, 121 Don Gaspar Ave. Patrons inside the restaurant hid in the kitchen after seeing the man pull out the gun, he added. No one was hurt.
“According to the information from the business, when they started charging him for coffee that he was used to getting for free, he exited the restaurant and became engaged in disorderly conduct,” Ríos said. “He left again and came back. He climbed on some type of furniture outside the restaurant and brandished the gun.”
By the time deputies arrived, the suspect and customers had left, so they had no one to interview, Ríos said.
A woman who answered the phone Sunday at Pasqual’s said the restaurant was closed and declined to comment on Saturday's incident.
People at neighboring businesses said they had heard about the incident.
The sheriff’s office asks anyone who witnessed the man pull out the gun to call 505-428-3720.
