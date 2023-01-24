Santa Fe County sheriff’s detectives on Tuesday continued investigating the death of a man whose body was found the previous afternoon filled with bullet holes in a vehicle parked along a road through the Caja del Rio.
Details remained sparse on the slaying, which the sheriff’s office has classified as a homicide.
New Mexico State Police were aiding in the investigation at the site on County Road 56, near the Camel Tracks shooting range southwest of Santa Fe, according to a sheriff’s office news release issued Tuesday, and the state Office of the Medical Investigator was expected to be at the scene as well.
The incident has not been linked to recreational shooting, and the victim has not been identified, the news release said.
The sheriff’s office did not respond Tuesday to a request for records tied to the case, and the agency omitted the incident from the daily log of deputy responses posted on its website.
The fatal shooting was at least the fourth homicide in the past two years the sheriff’s office has failed to log in its so-called hot sheets — and the second death discovered in the Camel Tracks area.
Most recently, the agency failed to log in its hot sheets the discovery of Adan Ponce-Galdeano’s body Dec. 6 inside the garage of a Lone Butte home. Deputies found the bodies of two slain men in 2021 — Isaiah Herrera, 19, who was fatally shot in Nambé, and Ruben Gaytan Mendez, also 19, who was found at Camel Tracks — whose deaths were not noted in the hot sheets.
The sheriff’s office did not publicly announce the killings until suspects had been charged.
While such an exclusion doesn’t violate New Mexico’s open records law, one advocate for open government called it “sort of like a lie by omission.”
Melanie Majors, executive director of the New Mexico Foundation for Open Government, questioned why the sheriff’s office would allow the public to view an incomplete daily log.
“If they’re putting out information on some of their logs, why are they editing the log?” Majors asked.
Sheriff Adan Mendoza defended the practice. He said the agency’s daily log was designed as a “mechanism” for deputies and other employees to share information internally and was made public several years ago. The agency refrains from placing a major incident in the public log while detectives are still conducting an investigation, he added.
“On a major [incident], especially on a homicide, we normally don’t do hot sheets. We usually do a press release as soon as we have gathered enough facts — accurate, factual information — about what’s happening,” Mendoza said. A hot sheet entry for this week’s discovery of the Camel Tracks death would have been “pretty vague,” he said.
Recently, the hot sheets have not been maintained in chronological order and sometimes contain entries with no date attached.
Mendoza said patrol supervisors are asked to log entries at the end of their shifts. Deputies sometimes work on their reports after the next shift has started, which might be causing delays, he added.
County Manager Greg Shaffer and County Attorney Jeff Young did not respond to requests for comment on the practice of the sheriff’s office to omit homicides from hot sheets.
Deputy County Manager Elias Bernardino said Mendoza has full autonomy over how his agency distributes information.
“I think we can all respect whenever there is a potential homicide, not all the level of details are being exposed or explained or posted, due to the fact of the investigation itself,” Bernardino said. “We need to leave it to the authorities for them to do the proper investigation until we get all the facts and have a better understanding of what occurred, or what didn’t occur.”
Mendoza said he is aware of the public’s interest in potential homicides and other major investigations, but his office’s main priority it to “protect the integrity of the investigation.”