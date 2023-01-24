Santa Fe County sheriff’s detectives on Tuesday continued investigating the death of a man whose body was found the previous afternoon filled with bullet holes in a vehicle parked along a road through the Caja del Rio.

Details remained sparse on the slaying, which the sheriff’s office has classified as a homicide.

New Mexico State Police were aiding in the investigation at the site on County Road 56, near the Camel Tracks shooting range southwest of Santa Fe, according to a sheriff’s office news release issued Tuesday, and the state Office of the Medical Investigator was expected to be at the scene as well.

