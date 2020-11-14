An Ojo Caliente man is accused of leading authorities on a high-speed chase Friday that injured a Santa Fe County sheriff's deputy.
Deputies and New Mexico State Police responded around 1:20 p.m. to a report of a stolen vehicle pulling a camper trailer near El Valle de Arroyo Seco. They attempted to arrest Jeffrey Martinez, 24, near Wheat Street, but he sped off, striking and injuring a deputy with the camper, state police said.
Another deputy fired at least one round at Martinez, but he was not injured, police said.
Authorities arrested Martinez on N.M. 503 near Cundiyo and charged him with three counts of aggravated battery on a peace officer, three counts of aggravated assault on a peace officer and one count each of retaining stolen property and aggravated fleeing a peace officer.
He also was wanted on warrants for aggravated DWI, criminal damage to property, breaking and entering, drug possession, child abuse, disorderly conduct and obstructing a police officer.
