Santa Fe County commissioners unanimously voted Tuesday to raise wages for sheriff's deputies, a move helped by the elimination of six vacant positions within the department.
The change was part of an amendment to the collective bargaining agreement between the county and the New Mexico Coalition of Public Safety Officers union and seeks to increase pay "significantly in order to recruit and retain staff."
The 11.5 percent increase was approved in order to better compete with the city of Santa Fe and the state — which have both increased officers' wages — said county Commissioner Hank Hughes.
"We were worried about losing deputies to competing public safety entities," he said. "What we're hoping to do is eliminate the six [vacancies] that we think we can do without and then hopefully keep [who] we have, as well as fill the other vacancies."
According to Tuesday's amendment, eliminating the six vacancies will help increase wages for current deputies by 10 percent — effective July 22 — and another 1.5 percent effective the first full pay period of next year.
Juan Ríos, a spokesman for the sheriff’s office, said prior to Tuesday's meeting there were 100 full-time deputy positions.
Now, the department has 94 full-time positions with 15 empty jobs — about a 16 percent vacancy rate.
Sheriff Adan Mendoza said while eliminating six deputy positions wasn't ideal, the pay raises will help the agency with retainment and recruitment.
"The cost of public safety and the cost of law enforcement just went up in the state of New Mexico," said Mendoza. "We're doing our best to keep up with that — to be competitive with that."
A 16 percent raise was approved for city police officers for the 2023 fiscal year. State police officers also are also receiving on average a 16 percent raise for fiscal year 2023, according to a March news release from Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham's office.
Mendoza said vacancies at the sheriff's office were exacerbated by the coronavirus pandemic, an issue which has impacted public safety entities across the board.
"Every municipality and county and state is dealing with raises and retention challenges," he said. "I'm glad we're — hopefully — on the forefront of that."
County Commissioner Anna Hansen said the six eliminated deputy positions will have no adverse effects on the operation of the sheriff's office.
"Those six positions that we're eliminating ... have never been filled anyhow in the five years that I've been here," said Hansen.