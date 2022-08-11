051122 jw sheriff debate1.jpg (copy)

Santa Fe County Sheriff Adan Mendoza, left, greets challenger David Webb before a primary election debate in May. The sheriff says his office is awaiting actor Alec Baldwin's cellphone records before wrapping up the investigation into the deadly shooting on the Rust film set.

 Jim Weber/New Mexican file photo

Santa Fe County Sheriff Adan Mendoza said investigators are waiting for actor Alec Baldwin’s phone records before they will be able to complete their report on the October movie set shooting that took the life of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins.

The sheriff’s office released an update on the investigation Thursday, reporting it has received the FBI’s completed forensic reports, which have been reviewed by the state Office of the Medical Investigator and returned to the sheriff’s office for review.

According to a news release, Suffolk County police in New York state are working with the sheriff’s office and First Judicial District Attorney’s Office to obtain Baldwin’s phone records.

