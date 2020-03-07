Santa Fe County Sheriff Adan Mendoza has some concerns about a new gun law.
But, he said, it's Civics 101.
People elect local legislators, who pass laws, and it's his job to enforce them, he said. That includes Senate Bill 5, the so-called red-flag legislation that allows law enforcement to temporarily seize firearms from a person considered a danger.
While sheriffs across New Mexico have been some of the most vocal opponents of gun control legislation — and many have said they will refuse to enforce SB 5 — Mendoza said he has found a balance between his personal criticisms of some of the state's gun control measures and his role requiring him to enforce them.
"The way I see it is, I don't just get to pick and choose which laws I'm going to enforce and which I'm not going to enforce," Mendoza said last week.
SB 5 was one of the most controversial bills pass the Legislature this year. The Extreme Risk Firearm Protection Order Act — which allows a person to ask law enforcement to file a request for a court order to temporarily take possession of firearms from someone they say poses a risk — passed the state Senate and House of Representatives on slim margins. Committee hearings and House and Senate floor debates drew large crowds and heated testimony.
Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham signed the bill into law Feb. 25 and it is set to take effect May 20.
Mendoza said he will follow the law — but he also has real concerns about what it means for a person's due process rights and officer safety.
How it works
Under the Extreme Risk Firearm Protection Order Act, a person who fears someone who owns a gun is a danger to himself or herself or to others, may request that law enforcement file a petition seeking a court order to take away the person's firearms for up to 10 days.
If a judge finds probable cause for concern that the gun owner poses a risk of violence, the judge can order the person's firearms confiscated for up to a year.
The process is not as simple, however, as going to a local law enforcement agency and filing a report. The person requesting a petition for a red-flag order must sign an affidavit including specific facts supporting the need for such an order.
The affidavit, a sworn statement, must contain the gun owner's name; a detailed description of the relationship between the person making the request and the gun owner; and the location, number and types of firearms in the gun owner's possession.
The statement also must include information about any lawsuits, restraining orders or other legal action between the two of them.
A law enforcement officer would then file a petition with the court seeking the extreme risk firearm protection order. A judge would decide whether to issue a temporary order, requiring the gun owner to hand over their firearms to law enforcement within 48 hours.
After the temporary order is issued, a court hearing must be held within 10 days to determine if it should be extended.
According to the law, the judge must consider whether the gun owner has made any threats or committed any acts of violence against the person requesting the order; the gun owner's mental health history and criminal history; whether they have abused controlled substances; and whether a previous extreme risk firearm protection order has been issued against them.
Enforcement concerns
When it comes to enforcing the red-flag law, Mendoza's priority is safety — not just for deputies who would enforce the court order, but for everyone involved.
"Obviously, we know that a person possibly could be a threat," Mendoza said. "There could be some behavioral health issues, some mental health issues that are driving this, and then for us to go to their residence and knock on the door and say we are here to take their firearms — to me, that can be a very volatile situation."
He also has concerns about the length of time a person has to wait between having their weapons seized and seeing a judge.
Mendoza said he supports Senate Bill 328, passed during last year's legislative session, which bans people convicted of certain crimes, including domestic violence and stalking, and people subject to a protective order, from possessing firearms.
The difference for him, Mendoza said, is SB 328 allows offenders to have a court hearing before they are required to relinquish their firearms.
"The red-flag law, the firearms are taken, and that action itself — even though in 10 days they may get their due process — at what point do you say, ‘What is due process and when should you have it?’ ” Mendoza said.
"Immediately? Is 10 days enough?"
Mendoza said he couldn't speak on whether the red-flag law violates a person's Second Amendment rights.
"When it comes to the question of whether or not this is a Second Amendment violation, in my view, that needs to be determined by a higher court," Mendoza said. "Not by me personally."
State Rep. Daymon Ely, D-Corrales, who sponsored SB 5, said due process and officer safety are hardwired into it.
“You want the law enforcement officers to be there as a surprise and be able to say, ‘We need to get these guns out now,’ ” Ely said.
One objection to the law, Ely said, is that the person who is subject to the order does not get to attend an initial hearing before a judge.
If that were allowed — and if a person were notified they would have to appear in court within 10 days for a hearing on whether their firearms would be taken away — that would actually create a dangerous situation for officers, Ely said.
“Think about how dangerous that is,” Ely said. "That person has four options at that point. If they're an imminent threat to themselves, they might kill themselves. If they're an imminent threat to others, they have been told you have 10 to 15 days to do it.
"They could go to court, in which case they are probably not an imminent threat — they're probably not who we are targeting," he added.
"And, most dangerous to law enforcement officers, they could barricade themselves in their house because they know they’re coming to get their guns," Ely said.
City of Santa Fe police Chief Andrew Padilla has not yet weighed in on how he views SB 5 or his enforcement plans.
He was not available for an interview on implementation of the red-flag law, department spokesman Greg Gurulé said last week. Padilla also failed to reply to a list of questions on whether he plans to enforce the law and when the department would begin to create policies and procedures for enforcement.
New Mexico State Police Chief Tim Johnson wrote in an email Thursday that his officers are "duty-bound to enforce all laws and the Extreme Risk Firearm Protection Order Act is no exception."
Once the agency receives the law, Johnson wrote, its research and development unit will work with him and the legal department to determine how or if the law needs to be incorporated into current policies and procedures.
State Department of Public Safety spokesman Herman Lovato said in an email the New Mexico Law Enforcement Academy will include information on the red-flag law during its biennium training.
