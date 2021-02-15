A Santa Fe woman has filed a lawsuit accusing Santa Fe County sheriff's deputies and New Mexico State Police of violating her civil rights by handcuffing her and detaining her at gunpoint in 2018 while they were investigating a homicide that had no connection to her.
Yatsiri Manriquez says in her suit, filed Feb. 11 in state District Court, she was 16 years old when officers pulled over a truck she was riding in on N.M. 503.
Her cousin was driving her and another passenger when police began to follow them. "They were in route to her home in Pojoaque to watch footage of her quinceañera following a visit to a nail salon," the complaint says.
After following the truck for about 20 minutes, the lawsuit says, officers pulled over Manriquez's cousin and ordered all three of them out of the vehicle at gunpoint.
"Officer had guns drawn and aimed at Ms. Manriquez," the lawsuit says. "They then demanded Ms. Marinquez and the other passenger walk backwards towards their voice. The officers then tightly handcuffed Ms. Manriguez without any probable cause and threw her in the back of a police car, constituting an unreasonable search and seizure."
After holding them for awhile, the complaint says, the officers let the trio go.
"The police report following the incident falsely stated that officers only detained and did not arrest [Manriquez] or the other vehicle occupants," the lawsuit says. "However, this is untrue as all three occupants were handcuffed and thrown in the back of a police car."
Within a day of the incident, the complaint says, one of the officers called Manriquez to discuss the arrest and "gave her his phone number and address."
Manriquez's attorney, Jerry Todd Wertheim, said Monday he couldn't comment on the suit without first speaking with his client.
The lawsuit names two sheriff's deputies, unidentified state police officers, the New Mexico Department of Public Safety and the Santa Fe County Sheriff's Office as defendants. It seeks an unspecified amount of actual and punitive damages.
It's not clear from the lawsuit or incident report which homicide case the deputies were investigating, or what role state police officers played in the incident.
Santa Fe County sheriff's Deputy Adrienne Ames — one of two deputies named in the suit — wrote in an incident report she began following the vehicle because the driver and vehicle "matched a description ... for a possible homicide suspect" from Edgewood.
Ames wrote in her report that she followed the truck and watched it stop at a home in Española, and then drive off, which is when she called for assistance. She and another deputy, and two officers from the Pueblo of Pojoaque Police Department "conducted a high-risk traffic stop" on the vehicle, she wrote.
"All occupants were detained," Ames wrote, "and advised they were not under arrest."
After she photographed the driver's sweatshirt and sent it to another deputy, who said it didn't match the sweatshirt worn by the suspect, Ames wrote, "all the occupants were immediately released."
Sheriff's Deputy Jonathan War was also named in the suit.
A Santa Fe County sheriff's spokesman declined to comment on the pending litigation Monday.
A state police spokesman referred questions to a spokesman with the state Department of Public Safety, who did not respond to an email seeking comment.
