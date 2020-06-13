The Santa Fe County Sheriff's Office is cracking down on parking violations at the Rio en Medio Trail north of Santa Fe.
The 7-mile trail has surged in popularity as people seek relief from COVID-19 restrictions.
But to get to the trailhead, visitors must use a single-lane county road that crosses private property, and there's public parking for only three or four vehicles.
Residents have complained that some visitors are parking illegally, trespassing and dumping trash on private property.
“The increased volume of vehicles in this narrow section of county road is creating a public safety hazard," Sheriff Adan Mendoza said in a statement. “The Santa Fe County public works department has placed new signage restricting parking in the area to ensure that access to that area remains unimpeded for fire and ambulance vehicles that might need to respond to an emergency.”
