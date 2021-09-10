Santa Fe County Sheriff Adan Mendoza on Thursday announced his plan to seek a second term.
A Democrat, Mendoza will run in the June 2022 primary.
In a news release, Mendoza, 48, noted some of the challenges the Sheriff's Office faced and overcame during the coronavirus pandemic and touted the expansion of a sex offender registration program, among other items.
Mendoza's career in law enforcement began at the Sheriff’s Office in 1998, where he served for 18 years before retirement. He worked as a substitute teacher and coached high school football until his election in 2018. He also holds a bachelor’s degree in criminology from the University of New Mexico.
“Serving as Santa Fe County Sheriff has been an honor and privilege and one of the most rewarding professional experiences of my life," he said in the news release.
