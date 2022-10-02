It’s been three months since Gerry Weber has been able to see her friends.

Santa Fe County senior centers initially reopened in the spring after two years of closure due to the coronavirus pandemic. When they were forced to shut down again this summer, the 79-year-old artist retreated to her Eldorado home. For a while, she tried to communicate with her art group by phone, the friends she had painted alongside for camaraderie and critique. “But we weren’t even doing enough interesting things to even talk about,” she said.

The county’s Community Services Department will reopen the doors this week to five senior centers and the lunch facility that serve thousands of seniors each month. The sites will be open on a staggered weekly schedule until they are fully staffed.

Popular in the Community