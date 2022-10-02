Activity coordinator Lula Yount decorates the Ken and Patty Adam Senior Center in El Dorado on Friday with fall décor in preparation for seniors’ return Monday. The center reopened briefly this year but had to close again due to COVID-19. ‘It adds a personal touch, and it lets them know that I’m here,’ Yount said.
Activity coordinator Lula Yount decorates the Ken and Patty Adam Senior Center in El Dorado on Friday with fall décor in preparation for seniors’ return Monday. The center reopened briefly this year but had to close again due to COVID-19. ‘It adds a personal touch, and it lets them know that I’m here,’ Yount said.
It’s been three months since Gerry Weber has been able to see her friends.
Santa Fe County senior centers initially reopened in the spring after two years of closure due to the coronavirus pandemic. When they were forced to shut down again this summer, the 79-year-old artist retreated to her Eldorado home. For a while, she tried to communicate with her art group by phone, the friends she had painted alongside for camaraderie and critique. “But we weren’t even doing enough interesting things to even talk about,” she said.
The county’s Community Services Department will reopen the doors this week to five senior centers and the lunch facility that serve thousands of seniors each month. The sites will be open on a staggered weekly schedule until they are fully staffed.
Anna War, director of the Senior Community Relations Division, said coordinators had opened centers in April and were forced to close them in July due to COVID-19 outbreaks.
“Activities coordinators have been reaching out,” War said. “Some [seniors] are excited about going back. Some don’t like the screening and mask requirements, but it’s for their safety because these new variants are more contagious.”
Seniors who want to return must have their temperatures checked and answer a short series of health questions before being allowed in, War said. The trade-off is that seniors get to be reunited with their old friends and resume their favorite activities.
“I’d say 90 percent go just for socialization,” said Lula Yount, an activities coordinator who is helping to ready the buildings for reopening. “For a lot of our seniors, it is an extension of their family, an extension of their home.”
In preparation, workers have been putting up hygiene and vaccination information and stocking centers with supplies like sanitizer and thermometers. They are also getting trained on the screening process.
Yount has spent the week helping her newly hired colleague, Eldorado Senior Center activities coordinator Jennifer O’Brien. “I’m helping to get her situated, showing her the ropes and introducing her to everyone, how they like their coffee.”
Yount has been in her position for 11 years and has worked at all the senior centers and the department’s Rufina Lunch Site. She also describes the seniors as family. “I regularly tell people I have at least 35 grandmas and grandpas,” she said. “As much as they’re family to one another, they’re my family, too. You see them every day, almost more than you see their own family, and then you get to know their details. It’s really fulfilling.”
To welcome seniors back, coordinators are making fall decorations created with colored paper, stencils and scissors, replacing the existing paper spring flowers.
“It adds a personal touch, and it lets them know that I’m here,” Yount said. “I’m about to go online to see if I can find some fun fall projects for them, easy paper crafts that I can make to make the center look nice. Then maybe later I’ll teach them if they want to learn.”
The centers are each unique, offering classes based on the skill sets and desires of their members.
Seniors learn beading, arts and crafts, weaving and ceramics. They also get a chance to exercise together, with classes like yoga and chair aerobics — even line dancing. They also come together for congregate meals.
Public works crews have been cleaning up the grounds and cutting weeds, War said, and cooks are readying kitchens for their opening meal — Salisbury steak.
Before the center initially closed at the onset of the pandemic, the department was serving meals to 3,400 seniors per month, War said. After the center reopened in April, that figure jumped to 11,700, she said. “We also started getting a lot more people in the program who had never heard of it.”
The department is supported by a combination of federal, state and county funding and employs 34 workers, she said, adding the department needs a few delivery drivers and a cook to be at 100 percent.
Weber, who has been going to the Eldorado Senior Center for six years, said she’s excited about returning to her friends.
“When COVID hit, it was terrible,” she said. “I pretty much stayed home all the time. We were so anxious to get back to painting, and then the center closed again. Those people who go for lunch every day, I think that’s the only time they get out of the house. It’s sad.”
Weber, who enjoys creating still life artwork and landscapes with pastels and watercolors, said the group displays its art in the cafeteria for everyone to enjoy.
Yount said she’s just as thrilled. “Things are a little dusty, so we’re going to be wiping down and getting things sanitized,” she said. “We’re going to start with fitness classes right off the bat. It’ll be right where we left off, which is nice.”