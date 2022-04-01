For two years, activities coordinator Esperanza Salazar has traded her usual in-person duties welcoming seniors and organizing classes at the Ken and Patty Adams Center in Eldorado for phone call check-ins and home meal delivery.
That's all about to change.
After closing to the public in March 2020 due to the pandemic, Santa Fe County senior centers from Edgewood to El Rancho are stocking up on hand sanitizer and thermometers in preparation to open on a staggered schedule starting Monday as the number of COVID-19 cases in the state falls.
At the Ken and Patty Adams Senior Center, where more than 70 people would visit daily before the pandemic, Monday will serve as a soft launch with cake and ice cream from Santa Fe-based hospice care provider Ambercare.
"It's going to be a little different at every center," county senior and community relations division director Anna War said Friday of the reopening process across the five centers.
On Friday, the dining area of the Eldorado center was quiet and empty. A group of blooming potted geraniums and a large fern, usually tended by the senior gardening club, sat by the window. Salazar has been nervously caring for them through the pandemic in anticipation of the center's reopening.
In the craft room, partly finished ceramic and glass projects sat untouched, awaiting the return of their creators.
War said county-run senior centers were set to open in August, but a spike in coronavirus cases associated with the delta variant threw a wrench in those plans.
"We've really been monitoring the numbers," War said. "We want to make sure we're providing a safe environment for them to come back."
County employees hope reopening the centers, even in a limited manner, will bring relief to seniors who've relied on social distancing to avoid getting sick from COVID-19 and have experienced isolation the past two years as a result.
"We had a lot of seniors pass away. We did have some memorial services through Zoom," Salazar said. "But the isolation was very, very hard, so we're excited to be open."
Salazar said many seniors in their 80s and 90s suffered without regular exercise classes provided by the center. Even tracking down physical therapy during the state's shutdowns has been difficult.
Chair aerobics classes will resume Wednesday.
"We're really excited to offer them again," she said.
The county's five senior centers serve more than 200 seniors. In Eldorado, War said, many of the people using senior services live far from family members.
"This is their place to socialize; this is their place to eat," she said.
Free home meal deliveries will continue for seniors who are uncomfortable returning to the centers, according to the county.
The center also provides grocery bag deliveries for those who use senior services programming.
Through the past two years, demand for meal deliveries in lieu of in-person meals usually eaten at the centers rose from 3,400 to 11,700 a month.
That number will likely decrease as seniors return to in-person lunches that will be served at 11:30 a.m. Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays.
There are no vaccination requirements to reenter the county-run senior centers, but people will be expected to wear masks indoors and undergo a COVID-19 symptom screening before entering facilities.
Senior centers run by the city of Santa Fe remain closed while continuing to offer curbside pickup and home delivery meals — but hopefully not for much longer, according to senior services director Gino Rinaldi.
He said the city plans to reopen centers in phases during the first week in May.
Rinaldi added, as the weather warms this year, demand for curbside and home-delivered meals is simmering down.
"We're still in a pandemic, we're still at risk and we still need to be conscious," he said.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.