New Mexico saw 542 new COVID-19 cases and three additional deaths in a three day reporting period that ended Monday.
The state Department of Health said 146 cases were reported in Bernalillo County, with 101 in San Juan County.
Santa Fe County reported 42 cases.
Deaths included a man in his 60s from Cibola County; a man in his 60s from San Juan County; a woman in her 70s from Dona Ana County.
On Monday, the Santa Fe 87507 ZIP code was among the top areas to have contracted the virus, with 17 cases.
The state said 127 people are hospitalized with COVID-19 in New Mexico.
The state said 52.2 percent of those eligible have been fully vaccinated against the coronavirus, and 63 percent have had at least one dose.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.