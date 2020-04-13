The Santa Fe County Fire Department is owed more than $1.3 million in uncollected payments for ambulance services in the past year — a problem the county's procurement manager calls "historic" — and is seeking an outside contractor to handle billing.
The department issued a request for billing contractor proposals in February, and final selection is anticipated in May, according to a memo from Procurement Manager Bill Taylor.
Taylor recommended the Santa Fe County Commission allow the county manager to handle negotiations for a billing contractor, an issue commissioners are expected to decide during a public meeting at 2 p.m. Tuesday.
The meeting can be streamed live at santafecountynm.gov.
"Santa Fe County Fire Department has historically underachieved in the area of ambulance billings and collections," Taylor wrote. "Its historic collection rate is approximately 50 percent of billable amounts."
Taylor said the department responded to 3,638 emergency medical calls in the last year, with $2.6 million in potential billings. But the county has received just under $1.3 million from health insurance companies, private accounts, Medicare and Medicaid.
Carmelina Hart, a county spokeswoman, said lack of staffing was the biggest factor behind the billing problem.
"First, [there was] extended leave by the employees who did this activity, and we have two vacancies which have not been filled," Hart said. "Once the process for a contractor has been completed, we expect most of the back billing to be brought up to date."
Commissioners also are expected to decide Tuesday whether the county will extend its contract with the Santa Fe Recovery Center, which provides services to people with substance use disorders, and will consider a $106,062 request from the Santa Fe County Sheriff's Office to help replace two totaled SUVs.
The county first entered into a contract with the Recovery Center in April 2019. The proposed extension calls for a nearly identical budget of $321,245 for residential and outpatient services through April 2021.
Recovery Center Director Sylvia Barela said in an interview Monday that no employees or residents of the facility have tested positive for COVID-19.
The women's residential program at the center is operating at half its capacity, and the extending living, detoxification and men's residential programs are operating at around 70 percent of capacity during the pandemic, she said.
"We won't allow them to operate above 80 percent to make sure people have proper social distancing," Barela said.
In a letter to the county, Barela said all facilities at the Recovery Center are sanitized twice a day. Clients are thoroughly screened at intake and in the detoxification program, she said, and residents' temperatures are taken multiple times a day.
Outpatient providers offer individual and group therapy via telephone and videoconferencing, Barela said, adding the center is providing all essential services, including medication-assisted treatment.
"The way they are being provided might be different, but we are ensuring they are given,” Barela said.
A memo to commissioners from County Finance Director Yvonne Herrera regarding the request for funds to replace sheriff's office vehicles said four vehicles involved in crashes during fiscal year 2020 were deemed a total loss by the New Mexico County Insurance Authority. The reimbursement check received in July was for $37,167, but the cost to replace two of the vehicles, according to the dealership and outfitters, would be $143,229.
Sheriff Adan Mendoza said the four vehicles were damaged in two separate incidents.
He said the first was May 27, 2019, when a man repeatedly rammed into three vehicles during a domestic violence call. The second occurred during a car chase in September 2019, he said, adding no one was seriously injured or killed in either incident.
Mendoza said the sheriff's office has added a request for funds to replace the other two vehicles in its fiscal year 2021 budget.
"Even if we're allocated the money tomorrow, it may be months before those units hit the road," Mendoza said.
